Latest News from KXCO $FBX

Real Estate Tokenization

The Arthur Mackenzy Group, a real estate investment company, recently announced their decision to tokenize their properties in Dubai with the help of KXCO blockchain-based real estate platform. This move is expected to bring numerous benefits to both the company and the investors.

Fractional digital ownership using KXCO has the potential to reshape the future of the traditional real estate economy. The process of making unrelated parties come together to share and eradicate the risks associated with the ownership of a high-value tangible asset can help small investors enjoy ROI without waiting for months or years. And eventually, make trading of real estate properties possible beyond the geographical boundaries.

KXCO’s cutting-edge AI-powered trading market research.

KXCO‘s team of experts combines artificial intelligence (AI) with market research techniques to provide you with unparalleled insights, enabling you to make data-driven decisions in today’s dynamic financial markets.

Advanced Data Analysis: KXCO’s AI-powered trading market research leverages sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze vast amounts of historical and real-time market data. This includes price movements, trading volumes, news sentiment, economic indicators, and more. KXCO’s AI models can identify patterns, trends, and correlations that may not be apparent through traditional research methods, providing you with valuable insights for informed decision-making.

Charles Tango has joined the advisory board at KXCO

Charles Tango is one of the leading figures in the US Tech industry.

Highly accomplished IT and Risk Management Leader, with a proven record of securing digital transformation, deploying emerging technologies, and balancing business with IT risk. Winner of the Top 100 CISOs for 2020 award at the 2020 Blackhat Conference.

Charles is the Chief Information Security Officer at Sysco, a Fortune 60 global leader in selling, marketing, and distributing food and non-food products to customers around the world.

Charles is a Venture Partner at Bloccelerate, one of the largest blockchain focused VC funds, and holds advisory board positions with several companies including OptimEyes, an AI risk management platform and Lytical Ventures, a cybersecurity / AI VC. Additionally, he is a member of IBM Security’s Advisory Board. He has previously held board and advisory board positions which have led startup growth through profitability. Charles also does public speaking several times a year, including a recent Keynote panel at RSA and is a seed investor in early-stage startups.

Prior to his role at Sysco, Charles held the Chief Information Security Officer position at Altria as well as senior level Information Security positions with financial institutions in the NY metro area, including Chief Information Security & Risk Officer for Sterling National Bank and Senior Vice President, IT & Operational Risk at Citigroup. During his time in NY he was also a charter founding member of the NY ISC2 Chapter.

KXCO Token Factory

In recent years, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology have gained immense popularity and have become an integral part of the global financial ecosystem. The rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms has enabled individuals and businesses to create and manage their digital assets with ease, and KXCO Token Factory is a platform that will gain significant attention in the crypto community.

The KXCO Chain is a high-performance blockchain network that has been optimized for DeFi applications. It is a secure and reliable platform that offers lightning-fast transaction speeds and low fees, making it an ideal platform for token creation and trading. The adoption of the KXCO Chain is expected to have a significant impact on the demand for FBX, the native token of the KXCO trading platform.

KXCO Token Factory is a unique platform that enables individuals and businesses to create their tokens on the KXCO Chain with just one click. The platform has been designed to make the process of issuing tokens easy and straightforward, even for those without any technical knowledge.

KXCO becomes an IBM Partner

By becoming an IBM partner KXCO gains several benefits for their businesses.

Access to IBM’s technology and resources: As an IBM partner, KXCO can gain access to IBM’s portfolio of products and services, including their cutting-edge technologies, software, and hardware. This can help KXCO improve its offerings and capabilities. Enhanced credibility: Partnering with IBM enhances KXCO‘s credibility and reputation. It shows that your business is recognized by a well-respected industry leader and can open doors to new opportunities. Sales and marketing support: IBM provides its partners with sales and marketing resources, including access to market development funds, lead generation programs, and co-marketing opportunities. This can help KXCO reach new customers and drive growth. Training and support: IBM offers training and support to its partners, helping KXCO stay up to date with the latest industry trends and technologies. This can help KXCO improve its offerings and provide better customer support. Collaboration opportunities: IBM partners can collaborate with IBM’s extensive network of partners and customers to develop new solutions and drive innovation.

Under the name Knightsbridge KXCO became one of Asia’s leading financial services companies with interests in Institutional investment, Private Equity, Capital Markets, Publishing, and Agriculture that span every continent of the world. We have unprecedented experience in Equities, Banking, Private Equity, Trading and Funds Management.

KXCO Chain1 is the 1st client developed under the KXCO umbrella. It is built with Java, and it offers several benefits that make it an attractive choice for organizations looking to build blockchain solutions.

While FBX is the Chain Currency for KXCO you can pay in any Fiat or Digital Asset, the system will automatically process the transaction and buy the required amount of FBX at the same time without you having to do any conversions or additional work, fast, easy and safe.

