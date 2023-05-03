KXCO becomes an IBM Partner

By becoming an IBM partner KXCO gains several benefits for their businesses.

Access to IBM’s technology and resources: As an IBM partner, KXCO can gain access to IBM’s portfolio of products and services, including their cutting-edge technologies, software, and hardware. This can help KXCO improve its offerings and capabilities. Enhanced credibility: Partnering with IBM enhances KXCO‘s credibility and reputation. It shows that your business is recognized by a well-respected industry leader and can open doors to new opportunities. Sales and marketing support: IBM provides its partners with sales and marketing resources, including access to market development funds, lead generation programs, and co-marketing opportunities. This can help KXCO reach new customers and drive growth. Training and support: IBM offers training and support to its partners, helping KXCO stay up to date with the latest industry trends and technologies. This can help KXCO improve its offerings and provide better customer support. Collaboration opportunities: IBM partners can collaborate with IBM’s extensive network of partners and customers to develop new solutions and drive innovation.

Overall, becoming an IBM partner can provide a range of benefits that can help KXCO grow and succeed in today’s competitive marketplace.

Under the name Knightsbridge KXCO became one of Asia’s leading financial services companies with interests in Institutional investment, Private Equity, Capital Markets, Publishing, and Agriculture that span every continent of the world. We have unprecedented experience in Equities, Banking, Private Equity, Trading and Funds Management.

KXCO Chain1 is the 1st client developed under the KXCO umbrella. It is built with Java, and it offers several benefits that make it an attractive choice for organizations looking to build blockchain solutions.

While FBX is the Chain Currency for KXCO you can pay in any Fiat or Digital Asset, the system will automatically process the transaction and buy the required amount of FBX at the same time without you having to do any conversions or additional work, fast, easy and safe.

