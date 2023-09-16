

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been a hot topic in the tech world over the past few years. But with a recent crash in the NFT market and many people losing money, some are wondering if NFTs are dead, the answer is yes.

There are a number of factors that have contributed to the recent decline in the NFT market. One factor is the overall decline in the cryptocurrency market. Cryptocurrencies are the digital assets that are used to buy and sell NFTs. So, when the cryptocurrency market is down, the NFT market is likely to be down as well.

Another factor that has contributed to the decline in the NFT market is the realization that many NFTs are not worth the money that people are paying for them. Many NFTs are simply digital images or videos that can be easily copied and pasted. So, there is no real intrinsic value to many NFTs, the are useless.

The NFT market has mostly been scams and fraud. There have been many cases of people creating fake NFTs and selling them to unsuspecting buyers, and the fake NFTs were exactly the same as the original. This has led to a loss of confidence in the NFT market.

So, are NFTs dead? YES.

Here are some additional reasons why NFTs are dead:

The NFT market is still very new and full of idiots, scams and fraudsters operating in the market.

The vast majority of NFTs have no real utility or value. Many NFTs are simply digital images or videos that can be easily copied and pasted.

The NFT market is a scam.

Shayne Heffernan