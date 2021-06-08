NFT Virtual Reality Museums Now a Thing

A British fine arts company head-quartered in New York City, USA has joined the crypto currency and NFT craze. They have created their very on museum in the NFT VR Metaverse called Decentraland.

Decentraland is a community-owned virtual world that leverages the Ethereum blockchain. It consists of 90,000 parcels of land which measure 16 x 16 meters or 52 x 52 feet for you yanks out there. Each parcel of land exists as a non-fungible LAND token on the Ethereum blockchain.

The Sotheby’s auction house has created a digital replica of its London headquarters on New Bond Street. The virtual gallery will have five ground floor spaces to show digital art, as well as a digital avatar of its London commissionair Hans Lomulder to greet visitors at the door.



Not only does this prove that VR is something big of the future but also shows how far NFT’s have come since their new trending status of 2021.



“We see spaces like Decentraland as the next frontier for digital art where artists, collectors and viewers alike can engage with one another from anywhere in the world and showcase art that is fundamentally scarce and unique, but accessible to anyone for viewing,” says Michael Bouhanna, head of sales at Sotheby’s.

A picture shows avatars in Soho Plaza, part of the virtual world Decentraland, in November 2020.

