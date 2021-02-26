Newgate Buy Blue Diamond Stakes winner Artorius

A majority interest in Blue Diamond Stakes winner Artorius has been secured by Newgate this week. The Anthony and Sam Freedman trained star juvenile was scintillating in Saturday’s event, earning a 118 Timeform rating. This performance came off the back of a strong maiden victory where he annihilated a good group of 2YOs by 4.5L at Sandown at the end of January.

“Artorius is an absolute pleasure to train. He is a genuine, tough racehorse, everything you want to see in a future stallion. His victory in the Blue Diamond was very special and he is a colt that is doing everything as a two-year-old on raw ability. I have no doubt he will only improve as a three-year-old,” commented co-trainer Anthony Freedman.

“Artorius is a colt with a booming finish and the ability to effortlessly reel them in in a matter of strides, which we saw in the Blue Diamond,” said co-trainer Sam Freedman.

Newgate’s Henry Field commented, “Artorius like his father, leading young season sire Flying Artie, is an outstanding racehorse. We are thrilled to have secured an interest in this gun colt and could not be more excited about his future. He is a horse with a sensational genetic makeup and is a stunning individual with enormous class and quality.”

Artorius will likely have his next start in next month’s Group 1 Golden Slipper where he lines up as one of the major contenders.