Wednesday, November 29, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home AsiaChina New Energy Vehicles Gain Ground in Rural China $NIO $TSLA
ChinaChina StocksEconomyFeaturedHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsMost PopularOpinionShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStocksTesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)US Stocks

New Energy Vehicles Gain Ground in Rural China $NIO $TSLA

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

The adoption of new energy vehicles (NEVs) has been steadily increasing in China’s rural areas, driven by a combination of factors, including government subsidies, lower costs, and improved infrastructure.

Zhang Fengxiang, a resident of a small town in Guizhou Province, is one of many rural residents who have switched to driving an NEV. He says that the cost savings and convenience have been significant. “With the discount and the government subsidy, I only paid about half of what I would have paid for a petrol car,” he says. “And the nearest charging station is less than a kilometer away from my home.”

China has been taking steps to promote the adoption of NEVs in rural areas. In 2022, the government extended its preferential purchase tax policy for NEVs to the end of 2027 and released a guideline to support people living in rural areas to purchase and use NEVs. As a result, the country has seen a surge in NEV registrations in rural areas.

Zhejiang Province in eastern China is one of the leading regions in terms of NEV adoption in rural areas. The province has nearly completed building an NEV charging service network, with charging poles available within an average driving distance of five kilometers in rural areas.

The development of NEV infrastructure is also having a positive impact on rural tourism. Zhou Xun, owner of a homestay in Jingshan Town, Zhejiang, says that improved charging facilities have led to an increase in tourists. “More and more tourists are choosing to travel by car,” he says. “Many of them would call us before making a reservation to ask if we are close to charging stations.”

As China continues to invest in NEV infrastructure, it is likely that we will see even more widespread adoption of NEVs in rural areas. This will not only benefit the environment but also help to revitalize rural economies.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Knightsbridge Insights on the Fed’s Inflation Battle $AMZN $AAPL $MSFT

Unlocking Opportunities: Invest in China with Confidence

China Growth on Target $BABA $JD $NIO $YUMC

Louis Vuitton Unveils a New Frontier in Luxury: The Phygital Trunk Bag...

Cardinal Dolan’s Inspirational Leadership

Nouriel Roubini: The Perennially Erroneous Socialist Pundit

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

New Energy Vehicles Gain Ground in Rural China $NIO $TSLA
Knightsbridge Insights on the Fed’s Inflation Battle $AMZN $AAPL $MSFT
Unlocking Opportunities: Invest in China with Confidence

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.