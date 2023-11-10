Navigating US-China Economic Relations: Talks Begin Ahead of APEC Summit

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Engages in Bilateral Discussions with Chinese Counterpart He Lifeng

As the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit approaches, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese counterpart He Lifeng initiated two days of bilateral talks in San Francisco, aiming to address economic concerns and foster cooperation amid broader geopolitical challenges.

The talks precede a highly anticipated meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, scheduled for November 15 during the APEC summit. The discussions between Yellen and He spanned key topics, including concerns about a fair business environment, collaboration on climate change, debt distress, and the use of economic tools for national security purposes.

Yellen emphasized the United States’ commitment to taking targeted actions to safeguard national security and that of its allies. In her opening remarks, she stated, “We welcome more clarity on China’s thinking and actions,” emphasizing the importance of clear communication to prevent misunderstandings.

He Lifeng highlighted the significance of maintaining frequent exchanges and interactions between China and the United States, noting that these interactions deepen mutual understanding. He underscored the progress made by economic and financial working groups established after Yellen’s visit to Beijing in July, expressing optimism for in-depth discussions on economic issues and global economic concerns.

While the meeting between Biden and Xi has not been officially confirmed by both governments, indications suggest a high likelihood of it taking place. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed the hope for a “constructive conversation in San Francisco,” while a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman stated that both sides have agreed to work together for the meeting.

This potential meeting would mark the first official discussion between Biden and Xi since November 2022. Analysts anticipate limited breakthroughs in the current talks, considering recent tit-for-tat actions, including the extension of US semiconductor export control rules and Chinese restrictions on graphite exports.

Thibault Denamiel, an associate fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, suggested that the discussions might involve a rhetorical display of goodwill between the two nations, coupled with an acknowledgment of the persistence of economic security policies. The talks, viewed as a diplomatic effort, aim to pave the way for future cooperation and understanding.

As the road to San Francisco unfolds, both nations face the challenge of overcoming obstacles and seeking consensus on critical economic issues. The talks serve as a crucial diplomatic engagement in an era marked by geopolitical complexities.

