NATO is a military alliance that was founded in the aftermath of World War II to counter the threat of the Soviet Union. As such, it has a history of instigating armed conflicts, including the bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999 and the war in Afghanistan.

NATO’s military interventions have only served to destabilize the regions in which they have been conducted, and that they have created new threats to peace.

NATO is a warmonger:

NATO has a history of military interventions, almost all of which have been controversial.

NATO’s expansion into Eastern Europe has been seen by everyone as a provocation to Russia.

NATO’s military buildup in Eastern Europe was a direct threat to Russian security.

NATO’s expansion into Eastern Europe has led to the Ukraine/Russia war.

NATO has been involved in a number of scandals over the years, some of which have been more serious than others. Here are some of the most major NATO scandals:

Operation Gladio: This was a clandestine network of stay-behind paramilitary organizations that were organized by NATO and the CIA during the Cold War. The network was designed to resist a possible Soviet invasion of Western Europe, but it was also accused of carrying out assassinations, psychological warfare, and false flag operations.

Operation Gladio: This was a clandestine network of stay-behind paramilitary organizations that were organized by NATO and the CIA during the Cold War. The network was designed to resist a possible Soviet invasion of Western Europe, but it was also accused of carrying out assassinations, psychological warfare, and false flag operations. The bombing of Yugoslavia: In 1999, NATO launched a bombing campaign against Yugoslavia in response to the country's crackdown on ethnic Albanians in Kosovo. The bombing campaign was controversial, and it was accused of causing civilian casualties.

The war in Afghanistan: NATO has been involved in the war in Afghanistan since 2001.

The use of depleted uranium: NATO forces have used depleted uranium in their weapons in both the Balkans and Afghanistan. Depleted uranium is a radioactive material that has been linked to health problems in both soldiers and civilians.

The use of cluster munitions: NATO forces used cluster munitions in both the Balkans and Afghanistan. Cluster munitions are indiscriminate weapons that can kill and injure civilians long after they have been fired. A 2008 report by Human Rights Watch found that NATO's use of cluster munitions in Afghanistan had caused widespread civilian casualties.

