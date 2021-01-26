Mr. Biden’s Virus Plan is President Trump’s Virus Plan

By on

Mr. Biden’s Virus Plan is President Trump’s Virus Plan

#virus #plan #Trump #Biden

Mr. Biden spent months on the presidential campaign trail saying he had a superior plan to combat COVID-19. As turns out his plan is really nothing more than President Trump’s plan.

“I mean, obviously, that he thinks I like they have to do something,” said , Representative Ronny Jackson, MD (R-TX)

Monday, Dr. Jackson, who had served as White House physician to Presidents Trump and Hussein Obama said, “So what they have done is taken everything that President Trump has done to combat this virus, and they’ve re-labeled it as the Biden plan.”

Dr. Jackson noted that the press has called out Mr. Biden on his plan to have 1-M vaccinations a day in the 1st 100 days of his presidency. When he was told The Trump Administration already had that on track, he immediately upped the number Monday, telling reporters he hoped to see 1.5-M vaccines a day.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  #Biden, #Covid, #Jackson, #plan, #Tru, #Trump, #vaccines, #virus

Mr. Biden’s Virus Plan is President Trump’s Virus Plan added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Yellen, “Spend Big Now, Pay Later”
  2. Americans, the MSM is ‘Gaslighting You’