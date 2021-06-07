Mr. Biden’s Crisis at the Southern Border

#Biden #border #crisis

“Republicans call it a ‘crisis,’ while The Biden Admin rebuffs the term. It is a political battle that exposes opposing views on immigration policy” — Paul Ebeling

Migration to the border is climbing. Arrivals of unaccompanied minors are skyrocketing and are on pace to hit record levels. Border facilities, which are not designed for children are very overcrowded and The Biden Admin is scrambling to open more shelters and transfer migrant children out of detention conditions that even Mr. Biden agrees are “completely unacceptable.“

It is by any measure a harsh situation.

The Big Q: it is a crisis?

The Big A: That depends on who you ask.

We see it as The Biden border crisis, a phrase designed for Twitter hashtaging.

“There’s no other way to claim it than a Biden border crisis,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said during a press conference at the border recently.

But, The Biden Admin had avoided the crisis word, instead describing the current moment as a “challenge” or “situation” – an “ especially difficult ” 1, but not a “crisis.”

A lengthy statement from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in March explaining the causes and consequences of events at the border only once used the word in a reference to the coronavirus chaos.

The administration’s efforts to avoid and rebuff the label have been so pointed that even a single, seemingly accidental use of the word “crisis” by White House press secretary Jen Psaki last month drew the attention of reporters.

Meanwhile, 3rd parties caught in the middle, and wary of even inadvertently wading into the political muck up by uttering that single word.

Top US military officers for securing North and South America spoke about the border during a Senate briefing avoided the term in connection with Mr. Biden’s policies and have bluntly refused to weigh in on the fight: “I’m not going to go into the politics of whether we name it a crisis or not,” Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, chief of U.S. Northern Command, told reporters

