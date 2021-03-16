Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Chinese shares finished higher Tuesday, edging up from the previous day’s decline as consumer and financial firms recovered. At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.87% The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.78% at 3,446.73.

Japanese shares closed higher Tuesday, with the TOPIX index hitting its best mark in 20 yrs, as high-flying technology stocks tracked Wall Street higher on hopes for a strong economic recovery in the United States. TOPIX rose 0.65% to 1,981.50, its highest close since 14 May 1991. The Nikkei gained 0.52% at 29,921.09

Australian shares finished higher Tuesday. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.8% higher at 6,827.10. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.8% to finish the session at 12,689.05

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 16 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:39am EDT 173.21 +1.13 +0.66% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:40am EDT 351.43 +3.48 +1.00% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:19am EDT 1,755.72 +2.26 +0.13% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,921.09 +154.12 +0.52% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 29,027.69 +193.93 +0.67% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:42am EDT 7,079.00 +59.90 +0.85% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 3,067.17 +21.46 +0.70% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:49am EDT 1,564.03 -1.70 -0.11% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,309.70 -14.56 -0.23% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,559.08 +6.62 +0.10% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,446.73 +26.79 +0.78% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:37am EDT 50,363.96 -31.12 -0.06% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 15 Mar 2021 1,623.96 +3.04 +0.19% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 15 Mar 2021 392.63 -0.14 -0.04%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!