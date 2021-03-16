Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Chinese shares finished higher Tuesday, edging up from the previous day’s decline as consumer and financial firms recovered. At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.87% The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.78% at 3,446.73.

Japanese shares closed higher Tuesday, with the TOPIX index hitting its best mark in 20 yrs, as high-flying technology stocks tracked Wall Street higher on hopes for a strong economic recovery in the United States. TOPIX rose 0.65% to 1,981.50, its highest close since 14 May 1991. The Nikkei gained 0.52% at 29,921.09

Australian shares finished higher Tuesday. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.8% higher at 6,827.10. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.8% to finish the session at 12,689.05

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 16 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:39am EDT173.21+1.13+0.66%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:40am EDT351.43+3.48+1.00%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:19am EDT1,755.72+2.26+0.13%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,921.09+154.12+0.52%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT29,027.69+193.93+0.67%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:42am EDT7,079.00+59.90+0.85%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT3,067.17+21.46+0.70%
.SETISET Composite Index5:49am EDT1,564.03-1.70-0.11%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,309.70-14.56-0.23%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,559.08+6.62+0.10%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,446.73+26.79+0.78%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:37am EDT50,363.96-31.12-0.06%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI15 Mar 20211,623.96+3.04+0.19%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index15 Mar 2021392.63-0.14-0.04%

