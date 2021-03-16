Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
Chinese shares finished higher Tuesday, edging up from the previous day’s decline as consumer and financial firms recovered. At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.87% The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.78% at 3,446.73.
Japanese shares closed higher Tuesday, with the TOPIX index hitting its best mark in 20 yrs, as high-flying technology stocks tracked Wall Street higher on hopes for a strong economic recovery in the United States. TOPIX rose 0.65% to 1,981.50, its highest close since 14 May 1991. The Nikkei gained 0.52% at 29,921.09
Australian shares finished higher Tuesday. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.8% higher at 6,827.10. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.8% to finish the session at 12,689.05
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 16 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:39am EDT
|173.21
|+1.13
|+0.66%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:40am EDT
|351.43
|+3.48
|+1.00%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:19am EDT
|1,755.72
|+2.26
|+0.13%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,921.09
|+154.12
|+0.52%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|29,027.69
|+193.93
|+0.67%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:42am EDT
|7,079.00
|+59.90
|+0.85%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|3,067.17
|+21.46
|+0.70%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:49am EDT
|1,564.03
|-1.70
|-0.11%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,309.70
|-14.56
|-0.23%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,559.08
|+6.62
|+0.10%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,446.73
|+26.79
|+0.78%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:37am EDT
|50,363.96
|-31.12
|-0.06%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|15 Mar 2021
|1,623.96
|+3.04
|+0.19%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|15 Mar 2021
|392.63
|-0.14
|-0.04%
