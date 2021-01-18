Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #Australia #Japan #China #world #stocks
Monday the US financial markets are closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
China stocks ended higher Monday, as investors cheered better-than-expected GDP data pointing to a strong recovery from The China Virus chaos in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.1% to close at 5,518.52, and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% at 3,596.22.
The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext climbed 1.9%, and the STAR50 index spiked 2.3%.
Japanese stock prices slid on Monday as investors took profits from recent gainers, including semiconductor-related shares, following the market’s rapid ascent to a three-decade high earlier this month.
The Nikkei average dropped 0.97% to end at 28,242.21, slipping further from its 30-yr high of 28,979 marked last wk. It is up 2.9% YTD. The broader Topix lost 0.60% to 1,845.49.
Australian shares finished lower Monday on news the country may not fully reopen its international borders this year despite the vaccination drive weighed sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.8% to 6,663 at the close of trade. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.4% or 186.3 pts to finish the session at 12,838.36.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 18 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|1:59am EST
|161.30
|-0.91
|-0.56%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|2:27am EST
|353.97
|+4.53
|+1.30%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|2:25am EST
|1,656.87
|-18.50
|-1.10%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,242.21
|-276.97
|-0.97%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|2:41am EST
|28,809.91
|+236.05
|+0.83%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:18am EST
|6,935.40
|-51.40
|-0.74%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|1:32am EST
|3,013.93
|-71.97
|-2.33%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|2:43am EST
|1,507.21
|-11.92
|-0.78%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|2:50am EST
|6,380.63
|+7.22
|+0.11%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|17 Jan 2021
|7,203.44
|-35.02
|-0.48%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:36am EST
|3,596.22
|+29.85
|+0.84%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|2:43am EST
|48,677.07
|-357.60
|-0.73%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|17 Jan 2021
|1,610.97
|-16.04
|-0.99%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|14 Jan 2021
|375.99
|+12.31
|+3.38%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Yellen, “Spend Big Now, Pay Later” - January 19, 2021
- The Progressive Left, Elites and RINO’s Pushed Him Out, But Donald Trump says “America, I am not going away” - January 19, 2021
- Commentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street - January 19, 2021