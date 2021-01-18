Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #Australia #Japan #China #world #stocks

Monday the US financial markets are closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

China stocks ended higher Monday, as investors cheered better-than-expected GDP data pointing to a strong recovery from The China Virus chaos in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.1% to close at 5,518.52, and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% at 3,596.22.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext climbed 1.9%, and the STAR50 index spiked 2.3%.

Japanese stock prices slid on Monday as investors took profits from recent gainers, including semiconductor-related shares, following the market’s rapid ascent to a three-decade high earlier this month.

The Nikkei average dropped 0.97% to end at 28,242.21, slipping further from its 30-yr high of 28,979 marked last wk. It is up 2.9% YTD. The broader Topix lost 0.60% to 1,845.49.

Australian shares finished lower Monday on news the country may not fully reopen its international borders this year despite the vaccination drive weighed sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.8% to 6,663 at the close of trade. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.4% or 186.3 pts to finish the session at 12,838.36.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 1:59am EST 161.30 -0.91 -0.56% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 2:27am EST 353.97 +4.53 +1.30% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 2:25am EST 1,656.87 -18.50 -1.10% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,242.21 -276.97 -0.97% .HSI Hang Seng Index 2:41am EST 28,809.91 +236.05 +0.83% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:18am EST 6,935.40 -51.40 -0.74% .KS11 KOSPI Index 1:32am EST 3,013.93 -71.97 -2.33% .SETI SET Composite Index 2:43am EST 1,507.21 -11.92 -0.78% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 2:50am EST 6,380.63 +7.22 +0.11% .PSI PSE Composite Index 17 Jan 2021 7,203.44 -35.02 -0.48% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:36am EST 3,596.22 +29.85 +0.84% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 2:43am EST 48,677.07 -357.60 -0.73% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 17 Jan 2021 1,610.97 -16.04 -0.99% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 14 Jan 2021 375.99 +12.31 +3.38%

