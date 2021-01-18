Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Monday the US financial markets are closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

China stocks ended higher Monday, as investors cheered better-than-expected GDP data pointing to a strong recovery from The China Virus chaos in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.1% to close at 5,518.52, and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% at 3,596.22.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext climbed 1.9%, and the STAR50 index spiked 2.3%.

Japanese stock prices slid on Monday as investors took profits from recent gainers, including semiconductor-related shares, following the market’s rapid ascent to a three-decade high earlier this month.

The Nikkei average dropped 0.97% to end at 28,242.21, slipping further from its 30-yr high of 28,979 marked last wk. It is up 2.9% YTD. The broader Topix lost 0.60% to 1,845.49.

Australian shares finished lower Monday on news the country may not fully reopen its international borders this year despite the vaccination drive weighed sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.8% to 6,663 at the close of trade. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.4% or 186.3 pts to finish the session at 12,838.36.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index1:59am EST161.30-0.91-0.56%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index2:27am EST353.97+4.53+1.30%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index2:25am EST1,656.87-18.50-1.10%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,242.21-276.97-0.97%
.HSIHang Seng Index2:41am EST28,809.91+236.05+0.83%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:18am EST6,935.40-51.40-0.74%
.KS11KOSPI Index1:32am EST3,013.93-71.97-2.33%
.SETISET Composite Index2:43am EST1,507.21-11.92-0.78%
.JKSEJakarta Composite2:50am EST6,380.63+7.22+0.11%
.PSIPSE Composite Index17 Jan 20217,203.44-35.02-0.48%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:36am EST3,596.22+29.85+0.84%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex2:43am EST48,677.07-357.60-0.73%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI17 Jan 20211,610.97-16.04-0.99%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index14 Jan 2021375.99+12.31+3.38%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

