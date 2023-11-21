Monday, November 20, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home AI Microsoft Take Sam Altman After OpenAI Mess $MSFT
AIArtificial IntelligenceFeaturedHeadline NewsMost PopularOpinionShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStocks

Microsoft Take Sam Altman After OpenAI Mess $MSFT

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Microsoft (MSFT) stock marked a historic high on Monday, propelled by the unexpected turn of events at OpenAI that saw Sam Altman ousted and subsequently joining Microsoft, causing ripples across the tech landscape. The Verge later reported that Altman’s move to Microsoft was still pending official confirmation.

Rishi Jaluria, managing director at RBC Capital Markets, dubbed the recent developments as the “most eventful” in over a decade of covering software. Despite initial concerns about potential disruptions, Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman joining Microsoft were seen as a significant win for the tech giant.

Microsoft shares closed at $377.44 on Monday, up over 2%, rebounding from initial declines after Altman’s departure from OpenAI was announced on Friday. In contrast, Alphabet (GOOGL) shares gained about 0.7% during the same trading session.

The uncertainty surrounding OpenAI’s future raised short-term concerns for Microsoft investors. However, analysts believe that with Altman onboard, any fundamental risks to Microsoft are now largely “contained.” Kirk Materne of Evercore ISI sees Altman’s hiring as potentially enhancing Microsoft’s long-term prospects, outweighing near-term risks.

Oppenheimer analysts Timothy Horan and Edward Yang characterized the situation as a “win/win” for Microsoft, while Wedbush analyst Dan Ives suggested that Altman’s move to Microsoft could have a significant impact on OpenAI, potentially leading key scientists and developers to transition to Microsoft.

Microsoft’s $10 billion investment in OpenAI earlier in the year indicates the company’s commitment to continue working on disruptive technologies like ChatGPT. However, the fallout at OpenAI is evident, with over 500 employees signing a letter urging the board’s resignation or threatening to leave and join Microsoft’s newly announced subsidiary run by Altman and Brockman.

The strategic advantage gained by Microsoft in the generative AI space is emphasized by its newfound status as a destination employer for talent in this field. Fred Havemeyer of Macquarie noted that Microsoft’s new AI team is poised to “hit the ground running,” potentially solidifying its position against competitors in the generative AI sector.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

NIO Inc. $NIO is a Must Own

Anhui Jianghuai JAC 600418.SS is Buy

T2 Biosystems, Inc. $TTOO in the Buy Zone

The Move is on from US Debt to Bitcoin

Alibaba’s Stride into AI Dominance with PAI-Lingjun $BABA

China, Huawei and an AI Powered Future

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

NIO Inc. $NIO is a Must Own
Microsoft Take Sam Altman After OpenAI Mess $MSFT
Anhui Jianghuai JAC 600418.SS is Buy

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.