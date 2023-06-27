Microsoft Stock: Members of Congress Buy as Tech Stocks Surge

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company that develops and supports software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing.

On June 27, 2023, Microsoft stock (MSFT) closed down -1.8900 at 331.1300 on volume 17.84% below average. The stock is currently 25.4% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively low, as evidenced by the Bollinger Bands being 31.25% narrower than normal.

Technical Analysis

The recent price action around the Bollinger Bands compared to the action of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) does not suggest any trading opportunities at this time. However, the MACD indicator is starting to turn bullish, which could be a sign that the stock is ready to resume its upward trend.

Pelosi’s $2.6 Million Microsoft Stock Purchase

Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, made one of the most notable purchases of Microsoft stock by a member of Congress. On June 15, 2023, Paul Pelosi exercised 50 call options for 5,000 shares of the stock at a strike price of $280. This transaction was worth more than $935,000 at the time of the purchase.

The purchase was made just a day before the expiration of the options, which means that Paul Pelosi was betting that Microsoft’s stock price would continue to rise. As it turned out, his bet was correct, and the stock price of Microsoft has since risen to over $320 per share.

Other Members of Congress Who Bought Microsoft Stock

In addition to Paul Pelosi, several other members of Congress have also bought Microsoft stock in the last 6 months. These include:

Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ): Bought 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock on February 14, 2023.

Kathy Manning (D-NC): Bought 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock on March 8, 2023.

Daniel Goldman (D-NY): Bought 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock on April 12, 2023.

Kevin Hern (R-OK): Sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock on February 14, 2023.

Potential Conflicts of Interest

The recent purchases of Microsoft stock by members of Congress have raised some concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Critics argue that members of Congress should be prohibited from trading individual stocks because it could give them an unfair advantage. However, others argue that there is no evidence that members of Congress are using their insider knowledge to make trades.

Conclusion

Despite potential conflicts of interest, members of Congress’ recent purchases of Microsoft stock show that the company is seen as a valuable investment. The tech giant is well-positioned to continue growing in the years to come, and its stock is likely to remain a popular investment for both individual and institutional investors.

