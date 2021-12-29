MetaRace NFT Dog Racing Game in the Metaverse

🐶 DOG$ 🐶

🐶 MetaRace is a play to earn NFT Dog Racing Game in the metaverse, that is available on the BSC network. The DOG$ token will allow you to buy Racing Dog NFTs, enter & participate in dog races, breed your dogs to create new Dog NFTs, grow your kennel, training & so much more!

💠Important Points:

😱 Same team from Sportemongo $SGO

⭐️ Metaverse world & play to earn game launching

⭐️ Stake DOG$ & earn $SGO in rewards

😱 Huge Marketing budget & plan

⭐️ Buy Metaverse land and build your own racecourses

⭐️ Rug proof with LP locked

⭐️ 30 years of experience on the team

Telegram – https://t.me/MetaRaceWorld

Chart – https://poocoin.app/tokens/0x9dd6e2b6cd16df3a6ab400f1dbe56d410a4d8b52

Website – https://metadog.racing/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/metaraceworld

🌈 MetaRace is a complete NFT Play 2 Earn Greyhound racing ecosystem where users can participate in decentralised, community ran dog races, breed NFT dogs with unique characteristic and traits ton share in or build their own NFT Racecourse, become a Kennel owner, Trainer, Breeder, or Player and have an opportunity to make profit whilst doing it.

🎯 DOG$ is an NFT token of the project that will be used in a play to earn fashion on racetracks which are also owned as NFTs, as well as for staking purpose.

©️ Smart-contract: 0x9dd6e2b6cd16df3a6ab400f1dbe56d410a4d8b52

Conditions of participation:

💰 The price of Token Sale: 0.001 USDT / 1 DOG$

🔻 Min. Investment: 100 000 DOG$

🔺 Max Investment: 1 100 000 DOG$

🔸 Hard Capitalization: 100 000 USD

💲 Amount of tokens allocated for Token Sale: 100 000 000 DOG$

💸 Available currencies for purchase: BTC, ETH, USD, EUR, LTC, USDT, RUB

⏰ Start of the Token Sale: 23.12.2021 at 13:00 GMT

✅ End of the Token Sale: 30.12.2021 at 13:00 GMT

❗️ Pay attention! You need to complete KYC-verification in order to participate in Token Sale.

✅ To get more information:

Website

Telegram

Twitter

Reddit

Linkedin

Instagram