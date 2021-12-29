6.3 C
AsiaAustraliaCrypto

MetaRace NFT Dog Racing Game in the Metaverse

By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

🐶 DOG$ 🐶

🐶 MetaRace is a play to earn NFT Dog Racing Game in the metaverse, that is available on the BSC network. The DOG$ token will allow you to buy Racing Dog NFTs, enter & participate in dog races, breed your dogs to create new Dog NFTs, grow your kennel, training & so much more!

💠Important Points:
😱 Same team from Sportemongo $SGO
⭐️ Metaverse world & play to earn game launching
⭐️ Stake DOG$ & earn $SGO in rewards
😱 Huge Marketing budget & plan
⭐️ Buy Metaverse land and build your own racecourses
⭐️ Rug proof with LP locked
⭐️ 30 years of experience on the team

Telegram – https://t.me/MetaRaceWorld

Chart – https://poocoin.app/tokens/0x9dd6e2b6cd16df3a6ab400f1dbe56d410a4d8b52

Website – https://metadog.racing/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/metaraceworld

🌈 MetaRace is a complete NFT Play 2 Earn Greyhound racing ecosystem where users can participate in decentralised, community ran dog races, breed NFT dogs with unique characteristic and traits ton share in or build their own NFT Racecourse, become a Kennel owner, Trainer, Breeder, or Player and have an opportunity to make profit whilst doing it.

🎯 DOG$ is an NFT token of the project that will be used in a play to earn fashion on racetracks which are also owned as NFTs, as well as for staking purpose.

©️ Smart-contract: 0x9dd6e2b6cd16df3a6ab400f1dbe56d410a4d8b52

Conditions of participation:

💰 The price of Token Sale: 0.001 USDT / 1 DOG$
🔻 Min. Investment: 100 000 DOG$
🔺 Max Investment: 1 100 000 DOG$
🔸 Hard Capitalization: 100 000 USD
💲 Amount of tokens allocated for Token Sale: 100 000 000 DOG$
💸 Available currencies for purchase: BTC, ETH, USD, EUR, LTC, USDT, RUB

 Start of the Token Sale: 23.12.2021 at 13:00 GMT
 End of the Token Sale: 30.12.2021 at 13:00 GMT

❗️ Pay attention! You need to complete KYC-verification in order to participate in Token Sale.

✅ To get more information:
Website
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
Linkedin
Instagram

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.Dhttps://www.knightsbridgelaw.com
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

