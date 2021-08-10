21.4 C
Meme Stocks: Wall Street is Buzzing

By Paul Ebeling
FILE PHOTO: The Reddit logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed Wall Street Bets logo in this illustration taken January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

#stocks#meme

$HOOD $MRNA $SOFI $MVIS

WallStreetBets posters are buzzing about Reddit stocks“– Paul Ebeling

Social media platform Reddit has become a hub for retail traders. Reddit’s WallStreetBets community orchestrates buying campaigns for some of the market’s most heavily shorted stocks, triggering short squeezes, producing viral social media memes and creating unprecedented volatility in a few stocks.

The trading action has bee extreme. Month after month, Top trending Reddit stocks are among the best performers in the US market.

Here are the some Reddit stocks generating the most WallStreetBets buzz in August, according to our data, as follows:

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is the most popular Reddit stock in the market, Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is up more than 2,000% since the beginning of Y 2020, including a 2Xing in the past month, SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Reddit suggests retail traders see the dips as a buying opportunities, Microvision Inc. (MVIS) stock has gone on a huge run in 18 months, vaulting from under 00.20/share in early Y 2020 to as high as $28 in April 2021. Reddit’s market watchers have high hopes for the volatile stock.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

