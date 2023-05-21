Meet Ky Wilkens of The1Society

Ky Wilkens of The1Society has embodied what it means to be an admirable figure, positioning within the creative, wellness and philanthropic worlds.

Co-Founder of The1Society, Ky’s joining partnership with her entity, “cause you matter”, is striving to implement effective utility with

benevolent impact.

CYM’ is a wellness remedy and mental health focused community. CYM is committed to spreading the idea of positivity, self love, communication and energy exchange. Ky will guide the CYM Community to consciously learn the effects of mental and physical health.

Empowering The1Society community members to acknowledge reflection and growth, embracing their highest self and potential. The1Society wellness community will receive wellness remedy programs, blogs AMA’s and special educational releases.

CauseYouMatter programs will showcase remedy inspired releases to elevate lifestyles in harmony and discipline. Food, Fitness, writing, reading, meditation and more programs will be accessible as a community Member.

Ky, in partnered efforts with The1Society, are working together to activate Causeyoumatter centers both domestically and globally.

The ability to establish locations in need for supportive infrastructure and wellness utility will establish global growth.

These locations are imperative to accelerate the global need for building communities and enabling education.

Ky’s creation, CauseyouMatter was sparked during a transformative time in her life. Through Release and Refinement, Ky felt destined to

establish CYM. During this time, she realized the significance of understanding one’s self-value and worth to empower growth and healing. These acts of implementing love activates highest potential and positively spreads within communities.

The cym creator and its leading team are dedicated and honored to grow with The1Society community. The Intricacies of influence through emotion and environment are key to self growth. The1Society main goal is to instill positivity, hope and love within all of The1Society creations and each other.



“The energy of the mind is your gift” – Ky