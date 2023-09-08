Mark Thompson Named Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide

Mark Thompson, a British journalist and media executive, has been named as the new Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide. Thompson will take over on October 9 from Chris Licht, who is leaving to become the president of NBCUniversal News Group.

Thompson is a respected news executive with a long and distinguished career. He was the director-general of the BBC from 2004 to 2012, where he oversaw the transformation of the organization into a digital-first news organization. He then served as the chief executive of The New York Times from 2012 to 2020, where he led the newspaper’s digital transformation and growth.

Thompson’s new role at CNN will require him to lead the news network through a period of significant change. CNN is facing increasing competition from digital-native news organizations and streaming services. Thompson will need to find ways to make CNN more relevant to a younger audience and to attract more viewers to its digital platforms.

Mark Thompson is a strong advocate for independent journalism and has a deep commitment to the highest ethical standards. He is also a proven leader with a track record of success. He has the capability to lead CNN into the future and ensure that the news network continues to maintain its position as a leading global news organization.

Thompson to Oversee Strategy, Operations and Business Units

As Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, Thompson will oversee the network’s strategy, operations, and business units. He will also act as editor-in-chief, responsible for all CNN content.

Thompson will be joined by a new executive team, which will be announced in the coming weeks. The team will be responsible for implementing Thompson’s vision for CNN and helping the network navigate the challenges and opportunities of the digital age.

‘Honored’ to Join CNN, Says Thompson

In a statement, Thompson expressed his “honor” at joining CNN and his “excitement” to collaborate with CNN’s talented team to enhance its legacy of excellence. He pledged his commitment to “providing our global audiences with the highest-quality journalism.”

David Zaslav, the chief executive of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, said he was “thrilled” to have Thompson join the team. “Mark is one of the most respected and accomplished leaders in the news business,” Zaslav said. “He has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing CNN, and I am confident that he is the right person to lead the network into the future.”

Zaslav Welcomes Thompson to CNN

Zaslav also said that Thompson’s appointment was a “major coup” for CNN. “Mark is a proven leader with a track record of success,” Zaslav said. “He is the right person to lead CNN at this critical time.”

Thompson’s appointment comes at a time when CNN is facing significant challenges. The news network has been losing viewers in recent years, and it has been criticized for its coverage of certain events. Thompson will need to find ways to turn things around and to make CNN more relevant to a younger audience.

However, Thompson is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of success. He can effectively guide CNN through this challenging period and aid the news network in reestablishing its stability.