Major Predictions for 2024 $QQQ $SPY

As 2023 draws to a close, our collective gaze shifts towards the horizon of 2024. While predicting the future is always an uncertain enterprise, experts in various fields are offering their forecasts for what the coming year might hold. Here’s a glimpse into some major predictions across different spheres, along with the sources that inform them:
Economy:
- Global slowdown: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other economists warn of a possible global economic slowdown in 2024, with growth dipping below 3% after reaching 3.6% in 2023 (source: IMF World Economic Outlook, October 2023).
- Inflationary pressures: Stubborn inflation, particularly in essential goods, could persist in 2024, impacting economies and consumer spending (source: World Bank Global Economic Prospects, June 2023).
- Technological disruptions: Rapid advancements in fields like artificial intelligence and automation are expected to continue reshaping industries and job markets (source: World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report 2023).
Politics:
- US presidential election: 2024 marks the year of the next US presidential election, with potential implications for global politics and international relations (source: FiveThirtyEight forecast tracker).
- Rising populism: Experts predict continued growth of populist movements across the globe, potentially exacerbating social and political divisions (source: Pew Research Center Global Attitudes Survey 2023).
- Focus on climate change: With international conferences like COP28 scheduled, 2024 could see increased global focus on climate action and policy initiatives (source: UNFCCC website).
Technology:
- Widespread adoption of AI: Artificial intelligence is poised to enter new phases of integration in various sectors, from healthcare to transportation (source: McKinsey Global Institute AI Adoption Survey 2023).
- Advancements in renewable energy: Technological breakthroughs in green energy technologies could accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels (source: International Energy Agency Renewables 2023 report).
- Metaverse expansion: Development and engagement in the virtual and augmented reality realm, including the metaverse, are expected to grow significantly (source: Meta annual report 2023).
It’s important to remember that these are just a few predictions, and the future remains inherently unpredictable. Stay informed, engage in critical thinking, and explore diverse perspectives to form your own informed opinions about what 2024 might bring.
Shayne Heffernan