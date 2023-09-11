Laurence Graff The Legend

Laurence Graff is a British-South African jewellery designer and businessman. He is the founder and chairman of Graff Diamonds, a luxury jewellery brand that is known for its high-quality diamonds and its celebrity clientele.

Laurence Graff treasures the clientele he has encountered; it is, he happily acknowledges, one of the bonuses of being in the business. ‘I have become friends with a number of our clients, and this has now passed to the second generation, as my son Francois is inheriting those relationships. Graff is a family business and the people who enter our boutiques and buy our jewels become part of our family. They buy what we love: we love our jewels like we love our children; they are very, very special to us and we strive to offer jewellery pieces that will last forever.’ It is often quoted that Laurence Graff has handled more important diamonds than any other diamantaire of our time, possibly of any time. These include both noble, historic diamonds of the past, and astonishing new discoveries, destined to be the famous diamonds of the future.

Six decades after he set out in the industry and with a host of prestigious honours to his name – including four Queen’s Awards to Industry and an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List – Laurence Graff still experiences the excitement he used to feel: ‘I have the same passion and desire for diamonds as I did when I first established Graff. I truly believe I am the luckiest man in the world because I see diamonds every day.’ Laurence Graff honours the heritage of the diamond and, in the same way, shares the legacy he has built, for – even as the business has diversified and extended its global reach – the House of Graff remains a family business, operating at the very pinnacle of the industry. This legacy ensures that Graff jewels continue to be the most fabulous jewels in the world.

Graff was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1938. He began his career in the jewellery trade at a young age, working for his father’s diamond cutting business. In 1960, he moved to London to set up his own jewellery business.

Graff Diamonds quickly became one of the most successful jewellery brands in the world. The company is known for its high-quality diamonds, which are sourced from around the world. Graff Diamonds has also been known to purchase entire diamond mines, which gives the company a greater degree of control over the quality and supply of its diamonds.

Graff Diamonds has a clientele of celebrities and other high-profile individuals. The company has designed jewellery for stars such as Elizabeth Taylor, Oprah Winfrey, and Elton John. Graff Diamonds has also been featured in films such as “Titanic” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

Graff is a self-made billionaire. He is ranked as the 503rd richest person in the world by Forbes magazine. Graff is also a philanthropist and has donated money to a number of charitable causes.

In 2019, Graff was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to the jewellery industry.

Here are some of the milestones in Laurence Graff’s career:

1960: Sets up his own jewellery business in London.

1970s: Graff Diamonds becomes one of the most successful jewellery brands in the world.

1980s: Purchases entire diamond mines, giving the company greater control over the quality and supply of its diamonds.

1990s: Graff Diamonds becomes a global brand, with stores in major cities around the world.

2000s: Graff Diamonds designs jewellery for celebrities and other high-profile individuals.

2010s: Graff Diamonds is featured in films such as “Titanic” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

2019: Laurence Graff is awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to the jewellery industry.

Laurence Graff is a successful businessman and philanthropist. He is known for his passion for diamonds and his commitment to quality. Graff Diamonds is one of the most successful jewellery brands in the world, and it is a testament to Laurence Graff’s vision and drive.

Shayne Heffernan