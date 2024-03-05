Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Latest on Hong Kong Stocks

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Hong Kong stocks have been quite dynamic lately! Let me share some of the recent developments:

  1. Property Stimulus and Intervention: The Hang Seng Index recently completed its best month since January 2023. This surge was aided by measures to revive Hong Kong’s property market and improved sentiment due to China’s ‘national team’ intervention1.
  2. China’s ‘National Team’ ETF Purchases: China’s ‘national team’ has purchased a whopping US$57 billion worth of ETFs to boost the stock market. Most of these funds were invested in ETFs tracking the underlying CSI 300 Index1.
  3. Regulatory Actions and Earnings Reports:
  4. Tech Companies and Valuations:
  5. Tencent and NetEase Decline:
  6. Optimism and Progress:

Remember, the stock market can be quite volatile, so it’s essential to stay informed and make informed decisions. 📈📉

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

