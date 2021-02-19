Larneuk: Racing’s Quiet Achiever

4 of the weekend’s biggest feature races feature Larneuk bred horses, from Larneuk Sires, given the relatively small number of horses produced on the farm that statistic speaks to a much bigger story.

Neville Murdoch and his team at Larneuk are outperforming the market in almost every measure week after week.

But if you know Neville it will come as no surprise, horses at Larneuk are his primary concern, whether he is visiting clients in Asia, in Australia or at the farm he prioritizes the care of the horses above all things. If that entails late nights, early mornings or rushed flights home, nothing is to much him.

Lets have a look at the weekend:

Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes

Wolves (Wolf Cry x Grand Manners) bred on the farm, 2 starts and already Group 2 placed and an unlucky participant in a Group 3.

Group 2 Silver Slipper Stakes

Rocket Tiger (Cluster x Takook) 2 starts for 2 wins, last start winner at Randwick in impressive style.

Listed Race Tasmanian Oaks

Russian By (Cluster x Just A Kiss) what a standout win last start for this girl.

At just her third start the @GriffithsdeKock trained 3yo filly Russian By (Cluster) sat handy throughout at her first attempt at 2100m, pulling away to score by two and a half lengths on the line for connections. @Racing @dekock_m @larneuk @anz_news @TDNAusNZ @RacingInsider pic.twitter.com/6bYjCqo6tw — Michael Walker (@M_Walker_Jockey) February 2, 2021

Magic Millions 3yo Classic

Gee Gees Darl (Cluster x Speedy Sky) 14: 1 4 5 for $118325

Did you notice that 3 of the runners in major races were by Cluster?

So when you hear him referred to as relatively unknown or unfashionable, you know the commentator has not done their research.

Saturday, February 20

Clusterfest (ex: Rainbow Arch) Tnr: Lee Kiernan Rdr: Shannyn StephanRosehill Race 5 – 1100m Open Gr2

Rocket Tiger (ex: Takook) Tnr: Scott Spackman Rdr: Kathy O’HaraWagga Wagga Race 5 – 1800m Open

Crocodile Cod (ex: Dance Of Dreams) Tnr: Kerry Weir Rdr: Kayla NisbetWagga Wagga Race 8 – 1400m Class 5

Tocatchacod (ex: Kitty Cash) Tnr: Scott Spackman Rdr: Josh RichardsYarra Valley Race 7 – 1000m Restricted 58

Quality Diamond (ex: Asufas) Tnr: Nikki Burke Rdr: Ben Allen

Sunday, February 21

Russian By (ex: Just A Kiss) Tnr: R & M Griffiths & De Kock Rdr: Andrew MallyonLaunceston Race 8 – 1400m Open

Gee Gees Darl (ex: Speedy Sky) Tnr: L, D & T Wells Rdr: Sigrid CarrWerribee Race 7 – 1008m Restricted 58

Quality Diamond (ex: Asufas) Tnr: Nikki Burke Rdr: Ben AllenMonday, February 22Terang Race 3 – 1400m Maiden

Dirt On Harry (ex: Dirt Music) Tnr: Archie Alexander Rdr: Declan Bates

Wolf Cry

Wolf Cry is sitting in 16th place on the 2yo Sires for Australia ahead of some much hyped horses.

O’lonhro

The Award winning Sire son of Lonhro this year had produced 3 winners and 6 placed horses.

He is the sire of the Group 2 winning Mamzelle Tess who has put together $636,880 in winnings.

In terms of winners to runners O’lonhro is something special.

Larneuk is one or 2 good wins away from becoming one of the dominant Victorian farms.