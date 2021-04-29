Larneuk has More Big News

Larneuk announced today a significant event for the farm and for the Victorian breeding industry, Snitzel’s Group 1 winner, WANDJINA, will stand at Victoria’s Larneuk Stud this spring.

But Nifty Nev, the man in charge at Larneuk promised more big news from the farm next week.

In a call this afternoon Nev stated “despite the endless drama of Covid globally the Victorian Breeding Industry has remained solid and nationwide sales have been tremendous, we are setting the stage for a bigger and better Larneuk”

Nev refused to offer any clues on what’s coming but we have seen some big changes at Larneuk.

With Wandjina yearlings selling up to $150,000 in 2021, the stallion is a particular favourite among Victorian buyers with Robbie Griffiths, Kavanagh Racing, Nigel Blackiston, Patrick Payne, Byron Cozamanis and Ken Keys all snapping up his youngsters in the last two years.

Testimony to his immaculate conformation and athleticism – something he’s not shy of throwing to progeny – Wandjina was sold as a yearling for $1 million and, racing out of the Gai Waterhouse stable, won by over 3 lengths in Sydney as a 2YO before racing on a three with a rapid fire third behind Shooting To Win in the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas. In the autumn, Wandjina first won the Group 3 CS Hayes Stakes, then the Group 1 Australian Guineas, before capping his career with a lip second to Dissident in the Group 1 All Aged Stakes (beating home Chautauqua).

Among 108 stakeswinners for the all conquering, Snitzel, Wandjina is a half brother to three stakeswinners, including Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint hero, Inspiration, and is out of a half sister to Group 1 winning sprinters Masked Party and Festal, while close relations include Champion 2YO and Group producing sire, Dracula, Group 1 winner and sire, Complacent, and Group 1 NZ Oaks winner, Miss Sentimental.

Standing at a fee of $8,800 inc. GST, Wandjina’s joins Fastnet Rock stallion, Cluster (sire of this season’s brilliant 2YO, Rocket Tiger) and first season sire, Wolf Cry, who is off to a flyer with Group 2 placed, Wolves and Doomben 5.5 length winner, General Wolffe, among his first three runners. Both Cluster and Wolf Cry stand at a fee of $6,600 inc. GST.