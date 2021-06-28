LARNEUK A ROARING SUCCESS

With record sales across the board and a host of new stallions, it’s shaping to be a cracker of a breeding season for Victoria … and, we might add, a memorable one for Larneuk Stud.

First off, there’s a tale (tail?) to tell about one of our new boys in WANDJINA. On Sunday night in Singapore he notched up his second stakes winner with Tiger Roar bolting in the Group 3 Singapore 3YO Sprint at Kranji. The 3YO has now won five of his nine starts with a further three placings and, based on his most recent outing, he’s clearly one of the most promising gallopers in the region.

There’s a lot to like too about Kris Lees’ first crop 4YO, Wandabaa who has had a marvellous season with 13 starts and only finishing out of the money on one occasion: including five Group placings and a terrific fourth to Bandersnatch in the Listed Civic Stakes on 26 June.

And now they’re talking about having a tilt at the Group 3 Sir John Monash Stakes with Wandjina’s multiple stakes placed Express Pass who won down the straight at Flemington a couple of weeks back.

Amazing how it works … Shamus Award, Manhattan Rain and Foxwedge all produced Group 1 winners shortly after it was announced they’d be heading to God’s country (aka Victoria) and don’t be surprised if Wandjina follows suit.

There’s plenty of enquiries about our other newcomer too and we’re proud to say that Larneuk is the only stud on the planet to offer its broodmare owners ENDLESS DRAMA (literally of course, not metaphorically).

Like any stallion entering stud we’ll have to wait and see, but he was a bloody good racehorse with multiple Group 2 victories and liked mixing it with the best (Winx anyone?).

One thing that has certainly piqued everyone’s interest is Endless Drama’s sire Lope de Vega. He was only here for a few seasons (2011-14) but what a legacy – Gytrash, Santa Ana Lane, Vega Magic and, as of recent weeks, Vega One capturing the Group 1 Kingsford-Smith and finishing second in the Group 1 Stradbroke.

However, what you may not know is that Lope de Vega is continuing to brain ‘em in Europe where he stands for the big bucks (125,000 euro). Since the start of the year he’s produced 19 stakes horses in France, England, Ireland, Singapore, Italy, Hong Kong and, of course, Australia.

We’re not suggesting that Endless Drama is the only son of Lope de Vega standing in Australia but there aren’t many of them … especially multiple Group 2 winners.

Meanwhile, WOLF CRY supporters have also been on the blower since Saturday after General Wolffe was stakes placed in Brisbane. A winner by 5.5 lengths at Doomben in February, General Wolffe joins fellow Wolf Cry first cropper, Wolves, who was also placed in the Group 2 Blue Diamond Prelude earlier this year. Pretty good going when you’ve only had four runners and two of them are black type horses.

And we’re not going anywhere before we mention CLUSTER. The Fastnet Rock Group 2 winner has had a resounding season with his 2YOs and they include the fairy tale horse, Rocket Tiger, who was placed in the Group 2 Silver Slipper and Group 3 Black Opal before going on to run in the Golden Slipper, while Serious Sarah – OK, we’re going to say it – is definitely a serious horse, according to trainer Greg Eurell. Both Rocket Tiger and Serious Sarah are geared up for a tilt at some big races in the spring are reports from their stables are encouraging to say the least.

That’s us done for now. For further information on any of the Larneuk Stud 2021 lineup, phone Neville Murdoch on 0418 105 706.