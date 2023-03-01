KXCO $FBX Open in Puerto Rico

KXCO $FBX

KXCO.io has opened offices in growing Crypto Hub Puerto Rico.

Under the name Knightsbridge KXCO became one of Asia’s leading financial services companies with interests in Institutional investment, Private Equity, Capital Markets, Publishing, and Agriculture that span every continent of the world. We have unprecedented experience in Equities, Banking, Private Equity, Trading and Funds Management. KXCO Private Currency is $FBX.

The Puerto Rico move was spearheaded by Wall Street legend Steve Chaykowsky.

The Keiko Yoshino from the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association was also extremely helpful in assisting in the move as was www.dltx.com.

DLTx ASA (“DLTx”) is a vertically integrated technology company expanding Web 3 capabilities by deploying blockchain infrastructure at scale across major global industries. The DLTx team is comprised of decentralists who believe in the new economy that’s powered by cryptographic digital assets. The DLTx team has been at the forefront of developing and launching several of the most important protocols in the blockchain space including Ethereum, developed the first blockchain investment fund in 2014, has built out massive scale mining infrastructure since 2015, and now operates the first publicly traded company focused on powering Web 3.

The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (the Association) was established to build an inclusive crypto community and propel Puerto Rico to the forefront of blockchain innovation. Be you a day trader or just cryptocurious, native or newly arrived, start-up or established corporation.

Puerto Rico is making moves to attract blockchain companies interested in establishing operations in the U.S. island territory. On Feb 23, the Economic and Commerce Development Department of Puerto Rico (DDEC) issued information regarding a letter announcing a regulatory framework to spearhead the attraction of more blockchain companies to the region.

The letter clarifies the conditions these companies must meet to benefit from tax exemptions via the Puerto Rican exemptions code, also known as Act 60. Manuel Cidre, secretary of the DDEC, explained that with this move Puerto Rico expects to position itself as part of the most sought out destinations for blockchain companies. Cidre stated: