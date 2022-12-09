KXCO Extends Deal With Metastock

The MetaStock product suite targeted toward the individual investor includes both real-time and end of day variants of the software along with data subscriptions, add-ons and third party products. Innovative Market Analysis also provides graphics and technical analysis components to the Refinitiv product line, which serves professional traders in the world’s largest financial institutions.

Metastock charts can be used to analyze some Cryptocurrencies and their data. They can be used to look at the historical price movements, as well as to analyze technical indicators such as volume, momentum, and support and resistance levels. Metastock charts can also be used to identify trading signals and patterns, which can help investors and traders make more informed decisions.

MetaStock has grown into one of the world’s leading developers of investment charting and analysis software. MetaStock now has over 150,000 customers in over 97 countries. MetaStock’s products have received numerous awards, including PC Magazine’s Editors’ Choice Award and the Readers’ Choice Award from Stocks & Commodities Magazine for over 20 consecutive years.

Our 1st Joint Event will be at Singapore Traders Conference, followed by a KXCO Traders Conference in Bangkok also in February and continuing events around Asia and the Middle East in 2023.

KXCO will be presenting how to use Charts and the other resources in Crypto, FX, Equities etc etc.

The events will raise awareness of KXCO and FBX and the unique expertise that created the base of the concept.

NASDAQ Discussions

We are currently in discussion to incorporate Nasdaq’s Matching Engine, Global Market Surveillance Engine and Risk Control Engine in to the KXCO platform. The services offered by NASDQ are quality services and partnering with NASDAQ would be beneficial to the valuation of KXCO and FBX.

KXCO spans the entire blockchain ecosystem ranging from a unique sophisticated blockchain with unique features (KXCO Armature™), to a Centralised-Decentralised-Exchange (KXCO Exchange) run by expert traders, to our own wallet, Metaverse and other services.

Built by a team of experienced traders, gaming specialists and IT engineers with an entrepreneurial spirit, the KXCO™ was founded in 2017 and built with a mission to create a unique ecosystem for the financial savvy user.

Our operations span across the entire blockchain value chain cantered around our proprietary KXCO™ Blockchain.

We operate on a continuous basis 24/7 with a presence around of the world.