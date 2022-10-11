The crypto CeFi industry experienced unprecedented turmoil during the summer of 2022, which took down some of the largest platforms, such as Celsius and Voyager that had billions of dollars in assets under management. However, this type of widespread adversity among an industry can create opportunity for firms who have successfully survived the crisis. KXCO, a CeFi platform for lending and borrowing, is a firm that has been able to navigate through the summer unscathed and has quickly been growing its user base.

KXCO has always given users some of the highest reward rates in CeFi for Bitcoin.

KXCO is on a mission to make crypto simple because simplicity is a prerequisite for mass adoption, which is what the firm envisions – a society in which crypto assets are ubiquitous and efficiently incorporated into our financial system.

Why KXCO

KXCO is a highly respected firm in Southeast Asia. Charging no fees, and having no minimum buy or sell. KXCO only charges a performance fee, respecting an exchange’s main purpose of creating value and profit for users.

Brief Investment Record

KXCO is a leading firm in Southeast Asia. Dating back to the Crypto-currency market of 2012. In traditional markets, KXCO has been operating for 40+ years, under the former – and still used – name Knightsbridge.

Since the start of KXCO in Crypto, the firm has successfully launched a Blockchain with new advancements in regulatory fields, appealing to government policies and banks globally, revolutionizing the abilities of Blockchains as a whole.

Competitive Features and Rates

KXCO Profits Increase Daily. Invest through KXCO and accumulate more than 10x the average national interest rate.

Available globally.

First exchange and financial institution to allow the opportunity for users to earn interest on Crypto-currency in every country around the globe.

DeFi – Decentralized Finance optimizes the possibilities in emerging technology to remove the need for third parties in the financial world. Creating the ability KXCO has to offer a no fee exchange, with a no minimum requirement platform. Users only incurring performance fees.

Performance Fees

Performance fees is a percentage KXCO charges for generating positive returns. This is KXCO’s initiative to create a win – win only situation. Incurred at the end of every staking cycle.

Beat inflation

KXCO Staking allows users to outpace inflation rates by receiving higher returns than the current inflation rate through crypto.