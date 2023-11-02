Thursday, November 2, 2023
Knowledge Summit 2023

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), announced the comprehensive details of the highly anticipated “Knowledge Summit 2023”.

Scheduled to take place from 21st to 22nd November 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and featuring a virtual day on 23rd November 2023, this summit promises to be an unparalleled confluence of minds and ideas.

This announcement was made during a press conference organised by the MBRF at the Dubai Press Club in the presence of His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF; Khaled Abdel Shafi, Regional Hub Manager at the UNDP through Zoom; and Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Advisor of the UNDP Knowledge Project.

Themed “Knowledge Cities and the Fifth Industrial Revolution”, the eighth edition of the Knowledge Summit will focus on the pivotal role of knowledge in shaping the bedrock of knowledge cities. These cities are poised to become the indispensable pillars of the future economic model, fostering dynamic environments for innovation and creativity, enhancing the overall quality of life for individuals, and advancing communities.

The summit is set to attract a multitude of global experts and specialists from diverse sectors, facilitating an exchange of profound experiences and insights. The event’s agenda includes a series of insightful sessions, workshops, and lectures, featuring a distinguished lineup of keynote speakers. Furthermore, it will provide a platform to showcase the latest technologies and innovations across various sectors.

The summit will also dedicate substantial focus to the transformative technologies of the Fifth Industrial Revolution and the comprehensive metamorphosis it has initiated in conventional business models. It will underscore the pivotal role of this revolution in enhancing communication between individuals and digital systems, fortifying cybersecurity, fostering energy efficiency, and augmenting the overall efficacy of networks.

Moreover, the summit will cast a spotlight on the outcomes of the Global Knowledge Index (GKI), a pioneering global indicator designed to monitor the global knowledge landscape comprehensively. The GKI is designed to assess the knowledge status in various countries, identify their strengths and weaknesses, and draw attention to the interplay between knowledge and development, as well as ways to keep pace with changes.

The Knowledge Summit 2023 is set to host 43 dynamic sessions, discussing various topics, including digital health, sustainable tourism strategies, educational transformation tools, building knowledge cities, the 5th generation of educational technologies, the impact of the Fifth Industrial Revolution on startups and the biotechnology industry, the enhancement of cybersecurity, and media and content creation in the age of artificial intelligence technologies. Additionally, the sessions and activities also cover topics such as reviewing sustainable smart solutions, outlining perspectives on sustainable development goals in the era of the Fifth Industrial Revolution, the concept of Human Society 5.0, and the waste-to-fuel strategies.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

