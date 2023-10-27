Friday, October 27, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home AsiaChina Knightsbridge Say Musk Knows the Challenges Ahead, $TSLA is a Buy
ChinaHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsOpinionPoliticsShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStocksTesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)US Stocks

Knightsbridge Say Musk Knows the Challenges Ahead, $TSLA is a Buy

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

It’s true that Elon Musk and Tesla have faced various challenges as they navigate the rapidly evolving electric vehicle (EV) industry. While Tesla has been a pioneer and leader in the EV market, the company has had to contend with issues related to production, supply chain disruptions, regulatory hurdles, and competition. Elon Musk’s ability to acknowledge these challenges and work towards solutions has been a hallmark of Tesla’s approach.

Investment firms, like Knightsbridge, often assess companies and their prospects based on a variety of factors, including their management’s ability to address challenges and adapt to changing market conditions. If Knightsbridge has recommended Tesla as a “buy,” it likely means they see potential for the company’s stock to perform well in the future, despite the challenges it faces.

Tesla’s Q3 conference call proved to be a momentous event. While the results from the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer were undeniably disappointing, the call itself featured ominous warnings from CEO Elon Musk regarding the state of the global economy, the increasing interest rate environment, and the challenging road ahead for the production of the Cybertruck.

As a result, Tesla’s shares took a hit as investors grappled with an uncertain future for the unrivaled EV leader. In fact, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has put forth the argument that Tesla’s bleak outlook could have significant ramifications for the broader industry.

“Beyond the negative revisions to Tesla’s estimates after a disappointing Q3 result and one of the most cautious conference calls in years, we believe investors should seriously consider the implications for the global EV industry,” Jonas explained. “We see a warning from the ‘gold standard’ of EVs having a ripple effect across the industry. In our view, Tesla’s caution equals caution for EVs as a whole.”

Undoubtedly, there are concerns about demand, but when you consider that Tesla is the industry leader, commanding nearly 20% of the current global EV market and over 50% of the US EV market, it signals a problem that extends beyond just Tesla’s vehicle appetite.

“When the world’s leading EV company expresses such reservations about the future, its competitors and suppliers should take heed,” Jonas added. “If Tesla doesn’t grow its profits in FY24, what does this mean for the EV efforts in Detroit, Wolfsburg, and Nagoya?”

Tesla issued its warning at a time when intense negotiations are ongoing between the UAW and the Detroit-based OEMs. The executive teams and boards of these American automakers are grappling with various factors, including whether their investments in EV expansion, which they have previously announced and continue to pursue, make economic sense. Although Tesla is renowned for its industry-leading production scale, diverse range of models, manufacturing efficiency, and vehicle design, its profit margins currently lag significantly behind those of internal combustion engine (ICE) products.

As a result, Jonas anticipates a shift in focus. “We expect the Detroit OEMs to increasingly emphasize the attractiveness and profitability of their ICE portfolios while, to some extent, downplaying their EV plans. This process has already begun,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Jonas maintains an Overweight (Buy) rating on TSLA stock, supported by a Street-high price target of $380, indicating a potential 73% increase in the year ahead.

Tesla often evokes a wide range of opinions on Wall Street, and this is no different. With a combination of 14 Buy and Hold ratings, along with 5 Sells, the stock maintains a Moderate Buy consensus rating. With an average target price of $253.18, there is room for approximately 16% returns over the next 12 months.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

The Commercial Evolution of Louis Vuitton: Is It Losing Its Luxury Luster?

The Chinese Economy is in Recovery $BABA $BIDU $JD

PornHub and OnlyFans a Dark Future for the Next Generation

WhatsApp messages are not encrypted

Multiculturalism is a Failure

At Least 22 Killed in Mass Shooting in Lewiston, Maine

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

The Commercial Evolution of Louis Vuitton: Is It Losing Its Luxury Luster?
Knightsbridge Say Musk Knows the Challenges Ahead, $TSLA is a Buy
The Chinese Economy is in Recovery $BABA $BIDU $JD

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.