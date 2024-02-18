Sunday, February 18, 2024
Knightsbridge Say Buy these 4 Stocks this Week

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Amidst the rollercoaster ride that has characterized the investment landscape of this decade, Knightsbridge has identified four stocks poised for significant growth this week. While Wall Street’s major indexes have experienced fluctuations between bear and bull markets, the Nasdaq Composite has lagged behind its peers, prompting speculation among investors.

For those with a long-term investment horizon and available capital, downturns in the Nasdaq represent an opportunity to acquire shares in high-quality, fast-growing businesses at attractive valuations. Here are four dynamic growth stocks that investors should consider adding to their portfolios:

  1. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL): Despite facing increased competition in the digital payments space, PayPal remains a standout performer with substantial growth catalysts. As the fintech leader, PayPal is well-positioned to capitalize on the significant expansion projected for the fintech industry. Despite a slight decline in active accounts, key performance indicators such as total payment volume continue to trend upwards. With a historically low valuation and shareholder-friendly initiatives, PayPal represents a compelling investment opportunity.
  2. Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF): As a leading U.S.-focused cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), Green Thumb Industries has distinguished itself within the cannabis industry. Despite regulatory challenges, the U.S. cannabis market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating substantial potential for legal weed sales. Green Thumb’s expanding footprint across legalized states and focus on derivative pot products position it for continued success and profitability.
  3. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD): China’s second-largest e-commerce player, JD.com, presents an attractive investment opportunity amidst the reopening of China’s economy. With a direct-to-consumer operating model and significant market potential, JD.com stands to benefit from the continued growth of e-commerce in China. Additionally, the company’s plan to spin off its Property and Industrial segments is expected to unlock shareholder value and streamline operations.
  4. Fastly (NYSE: FSLY): Despite recent volatility, edge computing company Fastly offers compelling growth prospects in the evolving digital landscape. With businesses increasingly reliant on cloud-based services, Fastly’s content delivery network plays a critical role in facilitating data transfer and ensuring optimal performance. Key performance indicators, such as average enterprise customer spend and dollar-based net expansion rate, point towards continued growth and customer engagement under the leadership of CEO Todd Nightingale.

These four stocks represent exciting opportunities for investors seeking to capitalize on growth prospects amidst market volatility. By identifying high-quality businesses with strong growth potential, Knightsbridge aims to guide investors towards informed investment decisions in an ever-changing market environment.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

