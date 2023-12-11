Monday, December 11, 2023
Knightsbridge Recommendation: Invest in Gold and Gold Miners

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Central Banks Continue Gold Buying Spree – Time to Follow Suit?

Central banks remain bullish on gold, with reported net purchases reaching 42 tons in October, exceeding the year-to-date average. This highlights the enduring appeal of gold as a safe haven asset amidst global uncertainties.

Key Takeaways:

  • China remains the largest buyer: The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) continues its aggressive gold accumulation, purchasing 23 tons in October. This brings its 2023 total to 204 tons, highlighting its long-term confidence in the precious metal.
  • Türkiye joins the game: The Central Bank of Türkiye made a substantial purchase of 19 tons, increasing its official gold reserves to 498 tons. This reflects its commitment to diversifying its reserves and mitigating economic risks.
  • Overall buying outpaces selling: Central banks’ net gold purchases have significantly exceeded sales this year, further strengthening the case for gold as a valuable portfolio asset.

Knightsbridge Recommendation:

In light of these developments, Knightsbridge recommends increasing exposure to gold and gold miners in your portfolio. Here’s why:

  • Safe haven appeal: Gold historically performs well during economic downturns and periods of heightened volatility. Its intrinsic value and limited supply make it a reliable hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations.
  • Central bank support: Continued central bank buying indicates strong institutional demand for gold, potentially driving its price higher in the long run.
  • Diversification benefits: Adding gold and gold miners to your portfolio can help diversify your asset allocation and mitigate overall risk.

Investment Options:

  • Physical gold: Purchasing gold bars or coins offers direct ownership and tangible security.
  • Gold ETFs and mutual funds: These provide convenient and diversified exposure to the gold market without the need for physical storage.
  • Gold mining stocks: Investing in established gold miners allows you to benefit from gold price increases and potential dividend income.

Due to the current market conditions, Knightsbridge believes that gold and gold miners offer investors a compelling opportunity to enhance their portfolios and protect their wealth.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

