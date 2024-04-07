Sunday, April 7, 2024
Knightsbridge Insights on the Next Potential Nvidia

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Many investors were taken aback by Nvidia’s extraordinary growth spike in the previous year. Nvidia quickly became a market leader in the creation of AI processors as ChatGPT changed the AI environment, generating exceptional growth and profits that were rarely seen in the industry.

Even though these kinds of extraordinary returns are uncommon, Nvidia may not be the only tech firm to provide “once-in-a-generation” growth prospects as their respective markets recover.

Diverse viewpoints can increase the likelihood of finding these kinds of stocks. Three contributors to Motley Fool suggest that Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), Axon (NASDAQ: AXON), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) may be good places to look for them.

Palantir Technologies: Revealing Years of Development Prospects A genuinely excellent investment opportunity, in Knightsbridge’s opinion, embodies a secular growth narrative. Few topics in today’s changing world have the same resonance as the rise of artificial intelligence. It is therefore not surprising that our choice is in line with a company that focuses on AI: Palantir Technologies.

Palantir is an AI-driven data analysis and pattern recognition company that powers a wide range of businesses in different industries. Palantir’s platforms provide invaluable solutions for improving healthcare results or assisting law enforcement in tracking cybercrime. Palantir’s technologies are more scalable as AI continues to progress, meeting the needs of businesses looking to increase revenue, cut expenses, or improve customer happiness.

Interestingly, Palantir is still relatively early in its growth trajectory. Although it started off working with government organizations, its commercial impact is growing quickly. Commercial revenue increased by 32% in the most recent quarter, and revenue originating in the United States grew by 70% annually. Palantir’s growth runway appears vast as more American corporations adopt its solutions, making it an appealing option for investors.

Axon Enterprise: Harnessing Technology for Societal Benefit Knightsbridge envisions Axon as a potential generational company poised for substantial growth. Initially synonymous with non-lethal weapons, Axon has evolved into a technology stalwart offering cloud-based solutions for law enforcement.

Amidst consistent revenue growth, Axon’s suite of products, including body cameras and cloud-based evidence management software, fosters accountability and safety in law enforcement operations. With over 17,000 customers and a robust net revenue retention rate of 122%, Axon’s growth trajectory appears secure, fueled by an estimated addressable market of $63 billion.

Despite delivering staggering returns of 54,000% over its lifetime, Axon’s revenue still stands at $1.5 billion annually, underscoring its immense growth potential in the years ahead.

Sea Limited: Navigating Towards Promising Horizons In the realm of e-commerce conglomerates, Sea Limited emerges as a promising contender. Operating across gaming, e-commerce, and fintech sectors, Sea has tapped into the Southeast Asian market’s vast potential, boasting an addressable market of over 630 million individuals.

Despite recent challenges, including setbacks in gaming and e-commerce, Sea’s strategic realignment and profit milestone signify a resilient trajectory. Analysts anticipate significant earnings growth in the coming years, driven by a resurgence in gaming and e-commerce segments.

As Sea steers towards profitability and capitalizes on the burgeoning Southeast Asian market, investors stand poised to capitalize on its promising growth trajectory.

While Nvidia’s meteoric rise exemplifies exceptional market phenomena, opportunities abound for investors seeking the next frontier of growth. With Palantir, Axon, and Sea Limited emerging as compelling candidates, Knightsbridge envisions a landscape ripe with potential for savvy investors seeking “once-in-a-generation” opportunities.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

