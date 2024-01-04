Knightsbridge Insights: Navigating the Dow’s Performance and Dividend Opportunities for 2024 $WBA $CVX $JNJ

In 2023, the Dow Jones Industrial Average showcased resilience, rebounding by approximately 14% after a challenging 2022 marked by an 11% decline. However, the index’s performance wasn’t uniform across its constituents. Key players like Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) found themselves trailing, setting the stage for intriguing opportunities for dividend-focused investors in 2024.
Walgreens Boots Alliance: A Transformational Play Despite facing headwinds that led to a 29% slump in its stock price last year, Walgreens remains a dividend stalwart with a 7.2% yield. Its storied history includes a remarkable streak of paying dividends for 91 consecutive years, with 47 years of uninterrupted growth. As Walgreens undergoes significant transformation, divesting non-core assets like its stake in Cencora and contemplating an IPO for its U.K. pharmacy chain Boots, there’s potential for a dividend growth resurgence. The strategic realignment and cost-cutting initiatives position Walgreens to strengthen its financial footing and potentially enhance shareholder returns.
Chevron: Navigating Oil’s Volatility Chevron faced a tumultuous 2023, with its stock price dipping approximately 15%. While oil price volatility remains a challenge, Chevron’s proactive approach in scaling its operations, evidenced by acquisitions like PDC Energy and the monumental deal with Hess, showcases its commitment to fortifying cash flows and growth potential. These strategic moves pave the way for Chevron to potentially elevate its 4% dividend yield by 8% in 2024, marking its 37th consecutive year of dividend growth.
Johnson & Johnson: Refocusing for Growth With a modest 11% decline in its stock price last year, Johnson & Johnson has displayed resilience. The company, having navigated the spinoff of its consumer healthcare business, Kenvue, is now poised to capitalize on its pharmaceutical and MedTech divisions. Backed by a robust balance sheet and a keen appetite for acquisitions, as demonstrated by its recent purchase of Laminar, Johnson & Johnson remains a dividend growth contender. The company’s solid operational outlook and strategic acquisitions suggest potential dividend growth and capital appreciation opportunities in the coming years.
