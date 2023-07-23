Knightsbridge Guide: Bitcoin, Time Decay and Futures

The time to expiration (or time decay) of a futures contract is one of the most important factors that affects its value. As the expiration date approaches, the value of the futures contract will decrease, as it becomes less likely that the contract will be exercised. This is because the buyer of the futures contract will have less time to profit from the contract, and the seller of the futures contract will have less time to incur losses.

The rate of time decay is also affected by the volatility of the underlying asset. If the underlying asset is volatile, the time decay will be faster, as there is a greater chance that the price of the asset will move significantly before expiration.

For example, let’s say you buy a futures contract on gold that expires in one month. If the price of gold stays the same, the value of your futures contract will decrease by about 10% in one month. However, if the price of gold increases by 10% in one month, the value of your futures contract will decrease by about 5%.

There are a few things that you can do to mitigate the effects of time decay:

Buy longer-dated futures contracts: The longer the expiration date, the slower the rate of time decay.

Buy options: Options are contracts that give you the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an asset at a certain price on or before a certain date. Options are less affected by time decay than futures contracts, as they give you more flexibility.

Use a hedging strategy: A hedging strategy is a way to reduce your risk by taking offsetting positions in different assets. For example, you could buy a futures contract on gold and sell a futures contract on silver. This would reduce your risk if the price of gold goes down, as the loss on the gold futures contract would be offset by the gain on the silver futures contract.

It is important to understand how time decay affects the value of futures contracts before you trade them. By understanding this factor, you can make more informed trading decisions and reduce your risk.

The concept of time decay is also applicable to Bitcoin futures. As the expiration date approaches, the value of a Bitcoin futures contract will decrease, as it becomes less likely that the contract will be exercised. This is because the buyer of the Bitcoin futures contract will have less time to profit from the contract, and the seller of the Bitcoin futures contract will have less time to incur losses.

The rate of time decay is also affected by the volatility of Bitcoin. If Bitcoin is volatile, the time decay will be faster, as there is a greater chance that the price of Bitcoin will move significantly before expiration.

For example, let’s say you buy a Bitcoin futures contract that expires in one month. If the price of Bitcoin stays the same, the value of your Bitcoin futures contract will decrease by about 10% in one month. However, if the price of Bitcoin increases by 10% in one month, the value of your Bitcoin futures contract will decrease by about 5%.

There are a few things that you can do to mitigate the effects of time decay in Bitcoin futures:

Buy longer-dated Bitcoin futures contracts: The longer the expiration date, the slower the rate of time decay.

Buy Bitcoin options: Bitcoin options are contracts that give you the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell Bitcoin at a certain price on or before a certain date. Bitcoin options are less affected by time decay than Bitcoin futures contracts, as they give you more flexibility.

Use a hedging strategy: A hedging strategy is a way to reduce your risk by taking offsetting positions in different assets. For example, you could buy a Bitcoin futures contract and sell a futures contract on another asset, such as gold. This would reduce your risk if the price of Bitcoin goes down, as the loss on the Bitcoin futures contract would be offset by the gain on the other futures contract.

It is important to understand how time decay affects the value of Bitcoin futures contracts before you trade them. By understanding this factor, you can make more informed trading decisions and reduce your risk.

Here are some additional things to keep in mind about time decay in Bitcoin futures:

The rate of time decay is not constant: The rate of time decay will be faster when Bitcoin is more volatile and slower when Bitcoin is less volatile.

Time decay is not the only factor that affects the value of Bitcoin futures contracts: The price of Bitcoin will also affect the value of Bitcoin futures contracts. For example, if the price of Bitcoin goes up, the value of a Bitcoin futures contract will also go up.

Time decay can be a good thing or a bad thing: Time decay can be a good thing if you are selling Bitcoin futures contracts. This is because the value of your contracts will increase as time passes. However, time decay can be a bad thing if you are buying Bitcoin futures contracts. This is because the value of your contracts will decrease as time passes.

Overall, it is important to understand how time decay affects the value of Bitcoin futures contracts before you trade them. By understanding this factor, you can make more informed trading decisions and reduce your risk.

Perpetual futures

Perpetual futures and regular futures are both derivatives that allow traders to speculate on the future price of an asset. However, there are some key differences between the two.

Perpetual futures are contracts that do not have an expiration date. This means that they can be held indefinitely, and traders can roll them over to a new contract at the end of each trading day. Perpetual futures are also typically settled in cash, rather than in the underlying asset.

Regular futures have an expiration date, after which they must be either closed out or settled by delivery of the underlying asset. Regular futures are also typically settled in the underlying asset, rather than in cash.

Here is a table that summarizes the key differences between perpetual futures and regular futures:

Feature Perpetual Futures Regular Futures Expiration date No Yes Settlement Cash Underlying asset Rollover Yes No

Advantages of perpetual futures

Perpetual futures can be held indefinitely, which gives traders more flexibility.

Perpetual futures are typically settled in cash, which can be more convenient for some traders.

Perpetual futures can be rolled over to a new contract at the end of each trading day, which can help to reduce risk.

Advantages of regular futures

Regular futures are settled in the underlying asset, which can be more attractive to some traders.

Regular futures have a more defined end date, which can provide more certainty for traders.

Which type of futures is right for you?

The best type of futures for you will depend on your individual trading goals and preferences. If you are looking for a more flexible trading instrument that can be held indefinitely, then perpetual futures may be a good choice for you. If you are looking for a more traditional futures contract that is settled in the underlying asset, then regular futures may be a better option.

Ultimately, the best way to decide which type of futures is right for you is to do your own research and understand the risks and benefits of each type of contract.

Shayne Heffernan