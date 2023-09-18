Kim Thitisan Goodburn Crowned King in Bangkok

On Saturday night in Bangkok, Thailand, Kim Thitisan Goodburn from Thailand won the title of Mister International 2023.This is the first time that Thailand has won the pageant, which is now in its 15th year.

Goodburn, a 25-year-old model and actor, beat out a field of 37 contestants from around the world. Emmanuel “Manu” Franco from the Dominican Republic, the current Mister International, crowned him with the title.

During his acceptance speech, Goodburn expressed his honor in representing Thailand and pledged to utilize his platform for promoting diversity and inclusion.

“I believe that everyone is beautiful in their own way,” he said. “We should all embrace our differences and celebrate what makes us unique.”

Goodburn is a graduate of a University in Bangkok, where he studied business administration. He is also a successful model and actor, having appeared in several Thai films and television shows.

In addition to his modeling and acting career, Goodburn is also a passionate advocate for social causes. He is particularly interested in promoting education and environmental protection.

The Mister International pageant is an annual male beauty pageant that aims to promote diversity and inclusion. The pageant is open to men from all over the world, regardless of their race, religion, or sexual orientation.

The Crystal Design Center Ballroom in Bangkok, Thailand, hosted this year’s pageant, where the judges evaluated the contestants based on criteria such as physical fitness, intelligence, and personality.

The Mister International pageant is a prestigious event that attracts contestants from all over the world. Goodburn’s victory is a major accomplishment for Thailand and it is sure to inspire young Thais to pursue their dreams.

Thailand’s Pride

Goodburn’s victory is a major moment for Thailand. It is the first time that a Thai man has won the Mister International pageant, and it is a testament to the country’s growing diversity and acceptance.

Goodburn is a role model for young Thais everywhere. He is smart, talented, and successful. He is also a kind and compassionate person who is committed to making a difference in the world.

Thailand is proud of Kim Thitisan Goodburn, and we wish him all the best in his reign as Mister International 2023.