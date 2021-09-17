John Gotti III an MMA Rising Star

John Gotti III (@teamgottimma) is a professional welterweight mixed martial arts fighter from Long Island, New York. Naturally, as the grandson of infamous, former New York mob boss John Gotti, who ran the Gambino crime family from the mid-80’s until his incarceration in 1992, his last name draws much attention, but the fighter continues to create his own path while striving to add to his family’s legacy.

“My name is my name but slowly but surely, even now I’m starting to pave my own way, so to speak, but I’m not looking to run from it. I embrace it. I fight for my name and the legacy of my name so I’m just trying to be positive for myself and the future generations of my family.”

Beginning his training in 2014 at notorious Bellmore Kickboxing MMA in Bellmore, New York, which boasts training several UFC veterans like Gregor Gillespie, Costas Philippou and Gian Villante, John Gotti III transitioned to professional MMA in 2017 under the CES banner. At 5-1, Gotti recorded first-round TKO’s in his first four professional bouts, and only one (his pro-MMA debut) lasted longer than 60 seconds.

As an avid student of the sport, Gotti’s deep appreciation for MMA dates back to his high school days, where he would frequently skip parties and social events to watch any available UFC event. He continues to train in a variety of fighting disciplines and prefers to do it in brutal conditions, because “learning to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations will prepare the body for anything.”

Fighting at 6’0 and 170 pounds, Gotti describes himself as a crowd pleaser with sharp striking and wrestling skills in tandem with his “rather feel a snap than give an inch” mentality.

Still devoting his free time and energy to MMA with his relentless, never-say-die approach, Gotti III is looking to take his MMA career to the highest possible level.