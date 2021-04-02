Joe Biden, the Trans-border Criminals Best Friend

#aliens #border #Biden #crime #criminals #health #illegal #immigtants #Mexico #security #Trump

$H $HOG $WU

“Mr. Biden’s “come one, come all” policy has turned the US-Mexico border into a huge crime scene”–Paul Ebeling

In just 2 months, Mr. Biden has distinguished himself as the trans-border criminal’s best friend. the border criminals include every illegal alien who invades America without permission.

They undermine US sovereignty, fleece American taxpayers, and mock millions of immigrants who arrive legally.

Foreigners who breach the border without passports violate 8 U.S. Code § 1325(a) Improper entry by alien. Border Patrol encounters with such illegals soared from 36,687 in February 2020 to 100,441 in February 2021, +173+.

Even more amazing are apprehensions of the illegal aliens with criminal records. President Trump cut these from 4,269 in FY 2019 to 2,438 in FY 2020, down 42.9%.

Customs and Border Protection reports that, for FY 2021 to date (1 October 2020 through 28 February 2021) that number swelled to 4,140, up 69.8%.

Now we are, not even halfway through FY 2021, and a yr’s worth of criminal aliens [compared to FY 2019] already have been encountered by the Border Patrol. That is alarming, and suggests that the criminal aliens feel empowered by Mr. Biden’s welcome policy.

Mr. Biden’s human-trafficking bonanza is huge business for very bad people.

The Big Q: How much money do these traffickers collect per alien escorted?

The Big A: The figures suggest that 100,441 illegals typically paid some $4,096 each to surge the border in February. This averages $14.7-M/daily, $411.5-M/ the month, or $5.365/yr. This illicit money exceeds the 2020 sales revenues of Hyatt Hotels ($5.02-B), Western Union ($5.29-B), and Harley Davidson ($5.36-B). Human traffickers likely pay no taxes.

The ‘business’ so lucrative that the smugglers will not easily be deterred from doing this business. More and more will want to get into it, bringing people from all over the world; and the more money they make, the more money they will have to bribe officials, hire and pay more employees, and acquire weapons, vehicles, and technology to evade law enforcement. All thanks to Mr. Biden’s Welcome Wagon policy

The Biden admin has engineered the conditions under which international criminals prey on, profit from, and even kill other human beings. And many people call him a “nice guy.”

Have a healthy happy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!