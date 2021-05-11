Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing aircraft management, joint ownership and jet card membership services through its 19 private terminal locations nationwide, today announced the debut of its 20th location, Jet Linx Miami. Located at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, Jet Linx Miami will open in early Fall 2021 as the Company’s first location to serve the Florida marketplace. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx.

“Over the past 22 years, we have served numerous destinations across the state of Florida and are thrilled to introduce our first dedicated private terminal in Miami to support aircraft owners, jet card members and joint owners in South Florida,” said Mr. Walker. “Jet Linx Miami will not only deliver our unique private jet service to the Miami area, but it will provide the Jet Linx exclusive Forbes Five-Star experience for our clients flying in from our 19 other locations across the United States. This is a significant milestone for the Company as we continue to expand our network of private terminal locations to better serve our clients. We look forward to providing our clients with the finest and most personalized private jet experience in South Florida with the opening of our Miami private terminal.”

The Jet Linx Miami private terminal will provide locally-based aircraft owners, jet card member and joint owners with a team of Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Five-Star-trained and certified Flight Concierges who personally cater to every aspect of each client’s private jet travel; from scheduling their flights, hotels, and ground transportation, to personally welcoming and attending to them when arriving or departing. The private terminal will have several intimate seating and lounge areas, as well as a conference room, executive lounge and a fully stocked café and bar area. In partnership with Fontainebleau Aviation, the private terminal is now under construction and upon its completion in September 2021, Jet Linx Miami will feature a modern and minimalistic design, with sophisticated accents and locally inspired design elements throughout.

Despite the challenges, difficulties and hardships caused by the pandemic, Jet Linx has significantly enhanced its product and service offerings, developed new markets and expanded its network of private terminal locations as well as made strategic growth and infrastructural acquisitions to fuel its growth in the South Florida marketplace and nationwide. In 2020, Jet Linx expanded its national network of private terminals, launching Jet Linx Minneapolis, the Company’s 19th location, in addition to investing in a new private terminal in San Antonio. Looking ahead, Jet Linx plans to open a number of a new private terminal locations, including the West Coast, by 2022.

For more information on Jet Linx Miami, please visit www.jetlinx.com.