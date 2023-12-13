Tuesday, December 12, 2023
January Blues or January Booms? Unpacking the Historical Performance of the NASDAQ in the First Month $QQQ

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

For investors, January often feels like a month shrouded in mystery. Will it usher in a year of soaring profits or leave portfolios feeling the January blues? When it comes to the NASDAQ, the story becomes even more captivating, as its historical performance in January has been anything but a straightforward trend.

A Tale of Two Januaries:

  • Bullish Beginnings: Looking at the historical data, a curious pattern emerges. The NASDAQ has enjoyed positive returns in January more often than not, with an average gain of 3.2% since its inception in 1971. In fact, 52% of the time, January has delivered positive returns for the tech-heavy index.
  • Volatility’s Shadow: However, the good times haven’t come without a dose of volatility. The average January for the NASDAQ has also seen a standard deviation of 5.1%, translating to periods of both significant gains and notable losses. For instance, January 1999 witnessed a staggering 22.3% return, while January 2008 plunged by a painful 11.7%.

Factors at Play:

  • Seasonality: Some experts point to seasonality as a potential factor. January often marks a period of renewed optimism following the holiday season, potentially driving investment inflows and pushing stocks higher. Additionally, companies tend to release their annual guidance in January, which can lead to positive revaluations if forecasts are optimistic.
  • Window Dressing: Another theory suggests that January could be influenced by “window dressing,” a practice where fund managers sell underperforming stocks and buy high-performing ones before the end of the quarter to improve their portfolio’s appearance. This could temporarily inflate the prices of tech stocks heavily represented in the NASDAQ.
  • Randomness: However, it’s important to remember that market movements are complex and influenced by a multitude of factors, making it difficult to definitively attribute January’s performance to any single cause. Randomness can also play a significant role, leading to unpredictable outcomes in any given year.

A Word of Caution:

While historical data might offer some insights, it’s crucial to avoid relying solely on past performance when making investment decisions. January’s volatility underscores the importance of conducting thorough research, diversifying your portfolio, and developing a long-term investment strategy with appropriate risk management measures in place.

The Takeaway:

January’s performance on the NASDAQ has been a mixed bag historically, offering both opportunities and risks. As we approach the next January, remember to approach it with an informed perspective, acknowledging the potential for both upside and downside, and making investment decisions based on a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and your personal risk tolerance.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.


A Catholic Response to a Modern World

