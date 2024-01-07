Sunday, January 7, 2024
January 6, BLM, ANTIFA and Americas Failed Justice System

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
The narrative surrounding the events of January 6 has evolved into a contentious political discourse rather than a clear-cut insurrection, especially when juxtaposed with the Democratic Party’s tacit endorsement of protests led by BLM and Antifa. As the political chasm deepens between Democrats and Republicans, the interpretation of the events of January 6 diverges significantly.

Democrats adamantly label the events as an unprecedented assault on American democracy, asserting that supporters of then-President Donald Trump, potentially at his instigation, orchestrated an insurrection aimed at destabilizing the electoral process.

However, the video below paints a clear call for violence from the Democrats:

Conversely, Republicans argue that January 6 merely escalated from a peaceful protest, suggesting that Democrats are orchestrating a politically motivated vendetta against Trump by branding it an insurrection.

A poll conducted by the Washington Post-University of Maryland reveals a stark partisan divide: a majority of Democrats and independents view the Capitol breach as a grave threat to democracy. In contrast, over 70% of Republicans believe the narrative is being overly sensationalized and advocate for moving forward.

Washington, D.C. resident Corey Greenburg, 52, perceives the events as a dire threat to democracy, while Pennsylvania retiree Shauna Eland, 71, considers it a mere protest.

Clay Ramsay, a researcher at the University of Maryland’s Center for International and Security Studies, notes that January 6 has further polarized American politics, challenging the resilience of the nation’s democratic institutions.

The reverberations of January 6 continue to echo, influencing preparations for the 2024 presidential election. A landmark ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court disqualifying Trump from the ballot on the grounds of the seldom-invoked insurrection clause has escalated the controversy. Trump’s subsequent appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court sets the stage for a historic legal battle.

Political analysts like Christopher Galdieri from Saint Anselm College anticipate January 6 to remain a pivotal issue, especially if Trump secures the Republican nomination. However, Galdieri observes that Democrats may capitalize on this issue, as demonstrated in the 2022 elections in several swing states.

Former Iowa House of Representatives member Greg Cusack echoes concerns about escalating political turbulence and potential violence, noting recent threats to statehouses. The ongoing repercussions of January 6 underscore the urgent need for bipartisan dialogue and national unity to navigate these turbulent times.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

