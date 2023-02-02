Ithra set foot in Metaverse

The third edition of the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture’s Creative Solutions begins with a display of ten projects for investors.

The third edition of the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture’s (Ithra) Creative Solutions project combines the physical and virtual worlds. The Cycle 2 cohort, which is focused on generating immersive digital content, will present ten prototypes to potential investors on February 1, 2023, at Ithra’s iconic building and on a virtual platform.

The program aims to create a community of innovators working on immersive technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, haptics, and immersive audio. The Creative Solutions initiative aims to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s creative economy by boosting digital content production, and the most recent projects encompass the education, healthcare, tourism, art, technology, and gaming sectors. An international panel of judges led by Bafta and Emmy-winning immersive storyteller Kim-Leigh Pontin, whose credits include Marvel’s Eternals AR adventure, and Anne McKinnon, Cofounder and CEO of metaverse platform Ristband, the digital space where the demo day will be hosted, chose them from hundreds of proposals.

Participants received funding and guidance over the course of an 18-week development phase that featured a technical track with HOST Unity Centre of Excellence and an entrepreneurial track with The Bakery.

“Immersive technologies have transformed how we work, play and communicate,” said Miznah Alzamil, Head of Creativity and Innovation at Ithra. “We are proud of our program participants’ contributions and excited to unveil their innovative products.

“The top proposals that made it to prototype stage demonstrate the spirit of innovative thinking driving the creative economy forward and propelling us further into a future guided by the Kingdom’s talent. This truly is a global showcase of Saudi innovation.”

The demo day, which marks the completion of the program’s second year, also marks the beginning of the initiative’s third cycle. The Creative Solutions initiative at Ithra is intended to support professional skill development in the Kingdom by encouraging knowledge exchange and the creation of original creative material and marketable solutions. The program is accessible to all Saudi nationals and residents over the age of 18. Proposals for Creative Solutions 2023 are being accepted until April 13.

