It is President’s Day USA, Celebrate its History, Tradition and Future

“Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt were selected because they represented important events and themes in our history, there is space for 1 more…” –Paul Ebeling

Presidents’ Day USA is a federal holiday celebrated on the 3rd Monday in February.

Originally established in Y 1885 in recognition of President George Washington, the holiday became popularly known as Presidents’ Day after it was moved as part of 1971’s Uniform Monday Holiday Act, an attempt to create more 3-day weekends for the nation’s workers. However, it is still officially Washington’s Birthday.

Several states still have individual holidays honoring the birthdays of Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Presidents’ Day is now seen as the day to celebrate all US presidents, past and present.

According to Bruce WD Barren this morning, “Here are two facts that most people are unaware of: First, while President’s Day celebrates all of the Presidents of the United States, only 4 of them were actually born in February which includes Ronald Reagan on the 6th, William Henry Harrison on the 9th, Abraham Lincoln on the 12th, and George Washington on the 22nd.

“Second, traditionally, people celebrated President’s Day by eating cherries in all forms including bread, cake, and pie made with cherries. However, there is a reason for this. This comes from the story about George Washington and the Cherry Tree. In the story, a young Washington apparently cut down a cherry tree but then had to tell his father because he “could not tell a lie”.”

To many Americans, Presidents Day means retail sales and discounts or even a day off work, But, to about 75-M of America’s voters, President’s Day this yr, the 2nd impeachment acquittal Friday of President Trump is being celebrated.

Mr. Biden, it is said, is at Camp David pondering his future as both his and Ms. Harris’ impeachments loom.

Making and keeping America Great!

Have a healthy holiday, Keep the Faith!