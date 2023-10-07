Saturday, October 7, 2023
Israel and Hamas go to War (Live Updates)

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
PM Benjamin Netanyahu promised harsh retaliation after Hamas unleashed a major attack on the Jewish state.

Hamas launched thousands of missiles at Israel and deployed its militants to infiltrate Jewish settlements near the country’s border with Gaza on Saturday morning.

By late Saturday morning, Israeli warplanes had started to pound locations in Gaza – in what the military called “Operation Iron Swords” – and Israeli soldiers were engaged in ground fighting in several locations around the besieged Palestinian enclave.

“Right now we’re fighting. We’re fighting in certain locations around the Gaza Strip … our forces are now fighting on the ground,” Israel’s army spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters.

A large number of people have been killed and hundreds wounded in the surprise attacks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that country was “at war” and promised Hamas retaliation they “have never known before.” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded by sending dozens of warplanes to strike targets in Gaza.

