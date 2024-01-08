Monday, January 8, 2024
Is Wall Street Headed for a 2024 Super Rally?

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Over the years, Wall Street has consistently emerged as a beacon of wealth creation. When juxtaposed with the returns from housing, gold, oil, and bonds, the stock market outshines these asset classes over extended periods.

However, the narrative shifts when the magnifying glass zooms in on shorter time frames. In recent times, indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have oscillated between bullish and bearish territories, leaving investors on tenterhooks.

Predicting the future of the Dow Jones, S&P 500, or Nasdaq Composite remains elusive. Yet, specific data points have historically signaled significant market shifts, capturing the attention of both Wall Street and discerning investors. A prime example currently is the U.S. money supply.

A Deep Dive into U.S. Money Supply Dynamics

Economists primarily monitor M1 and M2, two critical money supply metrics. While M1 represents immediately spendable assets like cash and checking accounts, M2 encompasses M1 and includes savings, money markets, and certain CDs below $100,000. The recent contraction in M2, a phenomenon last witnessed during the Great Depression, is causing concern. With M2’s decline amidst rampant inflation, potential economic implications could be dire.

Historically, significant drops in M2 have often foreshadowed economic downturns. While today’s economic landscape is vastly different from past centuries, historical patterns suggest caution.

Commercial Bank Credit: Another Warning Sign?

Commercial bank credit, mirroring the trajectory of M2, has shown consistent growth over the decades. However, sporadic declines, especially significant ones, have historically heralded economic challenges. The recent contraction in commercial bank credit might indicate tightening lending standards, potentially affecting corporate earnings and market trajectories.

Historical Perspective: The Optimist’s Guide

Despite looming challenges, history underscores the resilience of the market and the rewards for patient, long-term investors. Recessions, while unsettling, are cyclical and often brief. Notably, bullish market trends typically outlast bearish ones, reinforcing the age-old investment adage: time in the market beats timing the market.

GDP Growth Rate4.902.10percentSep 2023
GDP Annual Growth Rate2.902.40percentSep 2023
Government Spending3843.363789.80USD BillionSep 2023
GDP Constant Prices22490.6922225.40USD BillionSep 2023
Gross National Product22641.8222384.60USD BillionSep 2023
Gross Fixed Capital Formation3981.303955.90USD BillionSep 2023
Changes in Inventories77.7614.90USD BillionSep 2023
Real Consumer Spending3.100.80percentSep 2023
GDP Sales QoQ3.602.10percentSep 2023
Full Year GDP Growth1.905.80percentDec 2022
GDP from Utilities336.30364.00USD BillionSep 2023
GDP from Transport736.10729.00USD BillionSep 2023
GDP from Services16258.9016096.70USD BillionSep 2023
GDP from Public Administration2563.402550.50USD BillionSep 2023
GDP from Mining301.30292.80USD BillionSep 2023
GDP from Manufacturing2312.902262.30USD BillionSep 2023
GDP from Construction850.90820.30USD BillionSep 2023
GDP from Agriculture179.30182.10USD BillionSep 2023

Research from Knightsbridge highlights the long-term benefits of staying invested. Regardless of short-term market fluctuations, historical data underscores the importance of a long-term, optimistic investment strategy.

In conclusion, while 2024 might present challenges, armed with historical insights and a patient approach, investors can navigate the markets with confidence.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

