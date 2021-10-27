INX Limited Partners with Entoro Capital to List NFTs Offered as Securities

INX Limited (“INX”), the owner of blockchain-based trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, today announced a partnership with Entoro Capital LLC (“Entoro”), a leading investment bank for alternative investments and assets, to list Non-Fungible-Tokens (“NFTs”) offered as securities on INX’s Digital Securities ATS.

INX + Entoro

The partnership comes a few weeks after Entoro, in conjunction with Valhil Capital, LLC (Valhil), announced the first NFTs issued as a security under the Reg. D 506(c) offering exemption. The NFTs may trade on the INX Securities trading platform.

The marketing and sale of the limited edition NFTs was conducted through a competitive sale process contemporaneously with the creation of the original painting. Nine of the ten NFTs to be minted were sold online through Entoro’s proprietary securities offering platform, OfferBoard®. Cuban-born artist Rolando Diaz created a painting live during the conference based on the theme “Sailing to the Moon” with the NFT name of “Buen Viaje,” or “Good Voyage.”

“With the success of the first NFT as a security or “SNFT,” this new asset class will need a secondary platform when the hold period expires,” stated James C. Row, Founder and Managing Partner of Entoro. “The team at INX are committed to a robust exchange for pricing and compliance of these new securities. Given the trend toward greater regulatory oversight, our combined efforts are expected to lead the move to standardization and efficiency. Now with INX Securities listing these NFTs on their digital securities ATS, we have a complete solution for artists going forward.”

“Regulators in the United States have made it very clear that digital assets of all shapes, sizes and flavors could soon be recognized as securities,” stated Shy Datika, Founder and CEO of INX. “INX and Entoro are alike in that we both see the regulatory net tightening for many digital assets. It is a pleasure to partner with Entoro by offering a secondary trading platform for NFTs in securities form to be freely traded in a regulated manner. We believe this space will soon expand significantly, and note that our securities platform is ideal for products such as these, given our integration with the Metamask wallet, the global primary holding wallet for NFTs.”

About INX

INX Limited launched the first SEC-registered digital security initial public offering (IPO) for both retail and institutional investors. INX is uniquely positioned to offer retail and institutional investors and traders access to both digital securities and cryptocurrencies through both of its platforms.

INX’s vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain, offering technology and related services for both primary and secondary markets. INX’s overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. INX’s journey started with its IPO of the INX Token, which raised $83M. INX now operates 2 regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, and its interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the near future. The INX Token has the largest market capitalization of US digital securities with the largest daily volume. INX is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA. For more information, please visit the INX website here.