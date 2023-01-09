Home Asia Invest Hong Kong Visit to Indonesia, and Singapore

Invest Hong Kong Visit to Indonesia, and Singapore

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
The Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Stephen Phillips, today (January 9) embarked on a duty visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, and Singapore this week as part of the latest efforts of InvestHK to promote Hong Kong’s business attractions, including the opportunities arising from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

During the visit, Mr Phillips will be meeting with representatives of companies from financial services and family offices, innovation and technology, transport, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, creative industries, and business and professional services sectors to discuss their plans of setting up or expanding operations in Hong Kong and other parts of the GBA.

Mr Phillips will also host a business roundtable cum luncheon for member companies of the Employers’ Association of Indonesia in Jakarta to provide an update on business opportunities and talent initiatives in Hong Kong. In Singapore, he will conduct two roundtables jointly organised with the Good City Foundation and the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises respectively, to share with them the latest initiatives and opportunities of the family offices sector in Hong Kong.

Mr Phillips said, “Hong Kong remains the only place in the world where the global advantage and the China advantage come together in a single city. This unique convergence makes Hong Kong the irreplaceable connection between the Mainland and the rest of the world.

The city is an ideal location for overseas and Mainland companies, as well as entrepreneurs from around the world, as a base to set up or expand their business in Hong Kong, the GBA, China, and Asia more widely.” He added, “Hong Kong offers Indonesian and Singaporean companies a wide range of routes to growth opportunities. I look forward to sharing with representatives of companies and entrepreneurs the up-to-date and real situation in Hong Kong, and particularly how they can use Hong Kong to seize opportunities, including those arising from the GBA.”

投資推廣署署長出訪印尼和新加坡推廣香港商機

香港, 2023年1月9日 – (亞太商訊) – 投資推廣署署長傅仲森今日（一月九日）展開為期一周的行程，到印尼雅加達和新加坡繼續向海外宣傳香港最新的營商優勢，包括粵港澳大灣區所帶來的商機。

訪問期間，傅仲森將與兩地的財經金融服務及家族辦公室、創新科技、運輸、基建和高端製造服務、創意產業，以及商業及專業服務等公司代表會面，商討他們在香港設立或擴展業務以至將業務拓展到粵港澳大灣區等計劃。

傅仲森亦會在雅加達為印尼僱主協會的公司會員舉辦商務圓桌會議和午餐會，提供香港營商最新機遇和吸引人才計劃等詳情。他在新加坡將分別與好城市基金會和中小企協會合辦兩場圓桌會議，分享香港家族辦公室行業的最新措施和機遇。

傅仲森說：「香港仍是世界上唯一一個匯聚全球優勢和中國優勢的城市。這種獨特的融合，讓香港成為內地與世界各地之間無可替代的聯繫平台，是海外和內地公司及全球企業家在香港、大灣區、中國和亞洲等地開展和擴充業務的理想據點。」

他續說：「香港為印尼和新加坡公司提供各種增長業務的途徑。我期待與公司代表和企業家分享香港的最新和真實現況，尤其協助他們了解如何藉着香港把握商機，包括大灣區所帶來的機遇。
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
https://www.knightsbridge.law
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

