International Travel: Negative COVID Test Will Be Required to Enter US

By on

International Travel: Negative COVID Test Will Be Required to Enter US

#International #Travel #COVID19 #test

A new federal policy that begins on 26 January 2021, will require all persons headed to the US from international airports to show proof that they are negative for COVID-19 within 3 days before boarding.

Dr. Robert R. Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to sign the order soon.

In a statement Dr. Redfield admitted that “testing does not eliminate all risk,” but it helps when “combined with a period of staying home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing.”

The new rule applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status.

The reason is because “the vaccines have only been shown to prevent serious illness,” and therefore vaccinated persons possibly could still infect someone, according to a spokesman for the CDC.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  #CDC, #COVID19, #international, #masks, #socialdistancing, #test, #travel, #US, #vaccination, #vaccines

International Travel: Negative COVID Test Will Be Required to Enter US added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. 2021, a Year of Opportunity
  2. Soap Vs Hand Sanitizer: Science Says ‘Soap and Hot Water Wins’