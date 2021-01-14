International Travel: Negative COVID Test Will Be Required to Enter US

#International #Travel #COVID19 #test

A new federal policy that begins on 26 January 2021, will require all persons headed to the US from international airports to show proof that they are negative for COVID-19 within 3 days before boarding.

Dr. Robert R. Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to sign the order soon.

In a statement Dr. Redfield admitted that “testing does not eliminate all risk,” but it helps when “combined with a period of staying home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing.”

The new rule applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status.

The reason is because “the vaccines have only been shown to prevent serious illness,” and therefore vaccinated persons possibly could still infect someone, according to a spokesman for the CDC.

