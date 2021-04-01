Inglis Easter Yearling Sale

|All is in readiness for next week’s Easter Yearling Sale, with inspections well under way at Riverside.
Industry expert and media personality Caroline Searcy travelled to the Hunter Valley for Sky Channel’s Bred To Win program recently to preview the stunning drafts of Widden, Coolmore, Arrowfield, Cressfield, Vinery, Yarraman Park, Torryburn, Middlebrook Valley Lodge, Bhima, Milburn Creek and Lime Country.
To view these previews, CLICK HERE.
|
There are also a number of events and broadcasts in and around Riverside in the lead-up to and during the Easter Sale, which will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday, April 6 and 7.
The team at Inglis has created a ‘What’s On’ Booklet, detailing all the events as your one-stop shop for information on anything Easter Sale-related.
Hard copies of the booklet are available at Riverside.
To view the digital version of the booklet, CLICK HERE.
There have also been a vast number of significant pedigree updates in recent weeks, including:
|Lot 54 Half sister to Kalashnikov 1st Black Opal G3
Lot 146 Half sister to Tagaloa 1st VRC CS Hayes G3, 3rd VRC Australian Guineas G1
Lot 222 Half brother to Oxley Road 1st MRC Zeditave S. G3
Lot 277 Half brother to Southern Legend 2nd HK Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup G1
Lot 278 Half brother to Four Moves Ahead 1st ATC Sweet Embrace S. G2, 4th Golden Slipper G1
Lot 305 Half brother to Enthaar 1st MRC Chairman’s S. G3
Lot 326 Half sister to Wild Ruler 1st ATC Fireball L
Lot 328 Half sister to Hungry Heart 1st ATC Phar Lap S. G2
Lot 393 Brother to Saif 2nd VRC Sires’ Produce S. G2
Lot 428 Half brother to Home Affairs 1st ATC Silver Slipper G2
Lot 433 Half sister to Mizzy 2nd ATC Coolmore Classic G1, 2nd ATC Canterbury S. G1
Lot 458 Half sister to O’President 1st ATC Skyline S. G2
Compulsory temperature testing and QR Code check-ins are again taking place upon arrival at Riverside, which is a Covid-safe venue.
The following two tabs change content below.
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
CEO at HEFFX
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.
Latest posts by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D (see all)
- Asia is the World’s Growth Engine - March 31, 2021
- Socialist Europe a Nightmare for Workers - March 31, 2021
- Inglis Easter Yearling Sale - March 31, 2021