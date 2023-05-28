In 1686 Chevalier de Chaumont Arrived in Thailand

The first French ambassador to Thailand was the Chevalier de Chaumont. He was appointed by King Louis XIV in 1685 and arrived in Siam (as Thailand was then known) in 1686. Chaumont’s mission was to establish diplomatic relations between France and Siam, and to promote trade between the two countries.

Chaumont was a skilled diplomat and quickly won the trust of the Siamese king, Narai. He helped to negotiate a number of trade agreements between France and Siam, and he also played a role in the construction of the first French embassy in Bangkok.

Chaumont’s mission was a success, and it helped to lay the foundation for the strong relationship between France and Thailand that exists today. He is remembered as one of the most important figures in the history of Franco-Thai relations.

Early life and career

The Chevalier de Chaumont was born in 1639 in the French province of Champagne. He was a member of a noble family, and he received a good education. Chaumont entered the French army at a young age, and he served in a number of campaigns. He was also a member of the French diplomatic corps, and he served in a number of countries, including Russia and Turkey.

Appointment as ambassador to Siam

In 1685, King Louis XIV appointed Chaumont as the first French ambassador to Siam. Chaumont was a popular choice for the position, and he was well-respected by the Siamese king, Narai.

Mission to Siam

Success of Chaumont’s mission

Death

Chaumont died in Bangkok in 1690. He was buried in the French cemetery in Bangkok.

Shayne Heffernan