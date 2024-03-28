Thursday, March 28, 2024
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home AI Important Knightsbridge Listing Update
AIAsiaClub 88FeaturedGenerative AIHeadline NewsThailandTokenomicsWeb3XT

Important Knightsbridge Listing Update

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

After years of dedicated work, development, and strategic partnerships, Knightsbridge is proud to announce its first liquidity event with the listing of KDA, our Utility Token. Designed to be utilized within the Knightsbridge Ecosystem, KDA can be exchanged for goods, services, and select real estate offerings. Additionally, Knightsbridge Group is pleased to accept KDA as a means of purchasing shares in our upcoming IPO, slated for listing in 2024 in Europe, the UK, or Asia.

During our development we have seen many major market events, the Swiss Franc shift that wiped out FX Exchanges, the devastating effects of Covid that caused so many businesses to fold, the collapse of major players in Cryptocurrency like 3AC and FTX, the highs and lows of Bitcoin and the ongoing development of regulations.

For more information on the diverse array of businesses under the Knightsbridge Group umbrella, please visit knightsbridge.asia.

We are excited to transition from our friends and family round to the official launch of IPO funding, exclusively available for our members to convert their tokens only. While abandoning the idea of building a retail platform, we did secure partnerships with major licensed entities to which we provide services. We believe this is the best course of action, given the evolving regulatory landscape. Instead, our focus has shifted towards the development of institutional products, which we are poised to roll out in the coming quarter.

Throughout our journey, we have strategically vended-in valuable assets such as real estate and established businesses, bolstering our asset base and revenue potential. These assets encompass high-growth sectors in Asia, including innovative concepts in retirement living, services firms addressing the recovery in China and its regional impact, and securities investments. This diverse portfolio will continue to expand and enhance value for our shareholders as we forge ahead.

As the Knightsbridge Group embarks on a new phase of development, our focus turns towards securing custodians, auditors and compliance in anticipation of the forthcoming public listing of a security. Contemplating a listing in the UK, Europe, or Asia, this decision will not only influence the jurisdiction chosen for the parent holding company but also the regulatory framework within which we operate.

In parallel, we are diligently evaluating options for senior roles within the organization. As we continue to expand and evolve, selecting the right leadership team is paramount to our success. Each member will play a crucial role in driving our strategic vision forward and navigating the everchanging complexities of the global market.

With these crucial steps underway, Knightsbridge Group remains steadfast in our commitment to achieving sustainable growth for our members. We look forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead as we continue to chart our course towards a successful future.

More listing information is available here

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Knightsbridge expands XT partnership integrating XT Chain

Fresh Evidence in CellOS Software Saga

Collective Audience $CAUD Must be a BUY

The Knightsbridge XT Listing is approaching – Take action now!

Adobe’s $ADBE MetaStock Outlook

Tesla’s $TSLA Future: An Electric Outlook

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Important Knightsbridge Listing Update
Knightsbridge expands XT partnership integrating XT Chain
Fresh Evidence in CellOS Software Saga

© 2024 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.