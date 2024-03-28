Important Knightsbridge Listing Update

After years of dedicated work, development, and strategic partnerships, Knightsbridge is proud to announce its first liquidity event with the listing of KDA, our Utility Token. Designed to be utilized within the Knightsbridge Ecosystem, KDA can be exchanged for goods, services, and select real estate offerings. Additionally, Knightsbridge Group is pleased to accept KDA as a means of purchasing shares in our upcoming IPO, slated for listing in 2024 in Europe, the UK, or Asia.

During our development we have seen many major market events, the Swiss Franc shift that wiped out FX Exchanges, the devastating effects of Covid that caused so many businesses to fold, the collapse of major players in Cryptocurrency like 3AC and FTX, the highs and lows of Bitcoin and the ongoing development of regulations.

For more information on the diverse array of businesses under the Knightsbridge Group umbrella, please visit knightsbridge.asia.

We are excited to transition from our friends and family round to the official launch of IPO funding, exclusively available for our members to convert their tokens only. While abandoning the idea of building a retail platform, we did secure partnerships with major licensed entities to which we provide services. We believe this is the best course of action, given the evolving regulatory landscape. Instead, our focus has shifted towards the development of institutional products, which we are poised to roll out in the coming quarter.

Throughout our journey, we have strategically vended-in valuable assets such as real estate and established businesses, bolstering our asset base and revenue potential. These assets encompass high-growth sectors in Asia, including innovative concepts in retirement living, services firms addressing the recovery in China and its regional impact, and securities investments. This diverse portfolio will continue to expand and enhance value for our shareholders as we forge ahead.

As the Knightsbridge Group embarks on a new phase of development, our focus turns towards securing custodians, auditors and compliance in anticipation of the forthcoming public listing of a security. Contemplating a listing in the UK, Europe, or Asia, this decision will not only influence the jurisdiction chosen for the parent holding company but also the regulatory framework within which we operate.

In parallel, we are diligently evaluating options for senior roles within the organization. As we continue to expand and evolve, selecting the right leadership team is paramount to our success. Each member will play a crucial role in driving our strategic vision forward and navigating the everchanging complexities of the global market.

With these crucial steps underway, Knightsbridge Group remains steadfast in our commitment to achieving sustainable growth for our members. We look forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead as we continue to chart our course towards a successful future.

More listing information is available here